A video created by the Cowichan Therapeutic Riding Association has gone viral. (screen shot)

VIDEO: Tiny therapeutic horse makes for touching story

Viral video from Vancouver Island therapeutic riding association has more than 500,000 views in just a few days

A short promotional video from the Cowichan Therapeutic Riding Association has gone viral, with more than 500,000 views from around the world in just the past few days.

Jennifer Barnes van Elk, the development officer for the CTRA in Duncan, which provides equine-based wellness programs for persons with special needs, said the video was made from the perspective of Ember, a 10-year old Norwegian Fjord horse that is a long-time member of the organization’s therapeutic programs.

The breed is known for its calm and dependable personality and the video touchingly shows how well Ember works with the association’s workers and clients. The video’s message — that everyone is special in their own way — has struck a chord with people.

Barnes said the video was inspired by the popular “Budweiser Horse” commercials.

“The video, which is from the eyes of Ember with [a young program participant] riding her with the assistance of our workers and volunteers, captures well what we offer here through our programs,” Barnes van Elk said.

“The rider and horse both share the emotions and joys of working and having fun together, which is so much part of what we’re doing here. The video was made by Maddie Mahon, a media production student who used to work with us.”

Barnes van Elk said the purpose of the video is to raise awareness of the association and to also help raise funds for its programs.

She said the CTRA receives no government funding and relies on fundraising to help raise money so that its programs can be accessible to as many who need it as possible.

“We were really surprised by how many online hits the video has received since we first released it last week,” Barnes van Elk said.

“We have more than 500,000 so far from countries as far away as Germany and Australia. It makes people both laugh and cry and captures an array of emotions from viewers.”

Barnes van Elk said the amount received so far in donations as a result of the video has yet to be determined, but funds have started to come in.

“We also hope the video encourages local people to volunteer here,” she said.

“No experience is required and we will train you.”


robert.barron@cowichanvalleycitizen.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Heavy police presence at funeral for slain gangster
Next story
UPDATED: Langley shelter still turning away homeless on cold nights

Just Posted

Ottawa looking into restoring repealed online hate speech law, Langley activist learns

Correspondence with federal minister reveals the federal government is looking into bringing law back

Officer accused in death of South Surrey man elects for trial by judge and jury

Hudson Brooks killed outside South Surrey RCMP detachment in 2015

Heavy police presence at funeral for slain gangster

Gavinder Grewal’s service held Tuesday afternoon in Abbotsford

Spartans set for first-place showdown with Saints

Trinity Western hockey team holds one-point lead for top spot ahead of two-game series with Selkirk

VIDEO: TransLink rolls out its double-decker buses in Langley

Regular riders of the 555 from Carvolth, will likely get to double their fun this month

B.C. boy denied $19,000-per-month drug to ease ‘crippling pain’ for 3rd time

Sooke mom Jillian Lanthier says son Landen Alexa has been forgotten about by Premier John Horgan

Use marijuana revenue for drug treatment, Todd Stone says

B.C. Liberal leadership candidate calls for dedicated fund

Charge laid almost one year after random Stanley Park death

A 61-year-old man was found on the seawall with stab wounds back in February 2017

Complaint about “excessive nudity” in change rooms

Vancouver Island man says he is uncomfortable with level of nudity in men’s change room

VIDEO: Tiny therapeutic horse makes for touching story

Viral video from Vancouver Island therapeutic riding association has more than 500,000 views in just a few days

Police seek information on lost urn found on Vancouver Island beach

Police say the urn weighs 25 pounds and was possibly tossed into the sea

Skier killed in avalanche near Fernie

A 36-year-old man from Alberta died in an avalanche on Monday, Jan. 8.

First known Canadian cases of canine influenza found in two Ontario dogs

The dogs were brought to Canada from South Korea through the United States

Oprah in 2020? Friends send mixed messages on her future

Gayle King: ‘She loves this country … but I don’t think she’s actively considering it at this time’

Most Read