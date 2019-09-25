VIDEO: Toddler, 3, takes part in archery competition at Langley Rod and Gun

The weekend event had a good turnout despite poor weather

Three-year-old Huston Kellins gets pointers from his grandfather in archery during Sunday’s 3D archery competition at the Langley Rod and Gun Club. (Joti Grewal/Black Press Media)

The Langley Rod and Gun Club hosted a 3D archery competition over the weekend , and the youngest participant was just three-years-old.

Huston Kellins, 3, was at the weekend event sharpening his skills with his seven-year-old cousin, Clinton Pinto.

The little guys, who were the event’s youngest participants, got pointers from their 65-year-old grandfather, Gary Kellins.

Event organizer Ken Lewis said it was only the second event Langley has ever hosted but the sport is proving to be quite popular across the province and in the U.S.

“This is called 3D flat field archery,” said Lewis. “The flat field comes when the terrain is the same and one level compared to a trail course where you might be going up and down a lot or the side of a mountain into the big wooded trees.”

Despite swampy condition, people came out in droves.

“That’s the way archery is you just play with the weather,” said Lewis.

READ MORE: VIDEO: Dinosaurs, bugs and jackelopes: 3D archery comes to Langley

Competitors scored points depending on where their arrow hit the intended target.

“We keep score and tally it through our 20 stations,” said Lewis.

Archers moved through stations that had them striking a moose, bear, fish and deer.

Players weren’t competing for a cash prize, so their motivation to stay in the rain wasn’t a big reward.

“We don’t play for money, or shoot for money, we shoot for ribbons,” said Lewis.

@JotiGrewal_

joti.grewal@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.