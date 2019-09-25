Three-year-old Huston Kellins gets pointers from his grandfather in archery during Sunday’s 3D archery competition at the Langley Rod and Gun Club. (Joti Grewal/Black Press Media)

VIDEO: Toddler, 3, takes part in archery competition at Langley Rod and Gun

The weekend event had a good turnout despite poor weather

The Langley Rod and Gun Club hosted a 3D archery competition over the weekend , and the youngest participant was just three-years-old.

Huston Kellins, 3, was at the weekend event sharpening his skills with his seven-year-old cousin, Clinton Pinto.

The little guys, who were the event’s youngest participants, got pointers from their 65-year-old grandfather, Gary Kellins.

Event organizer Ken Lewis said it was only the second event Langley has ever hosted but the sport is proving to be quite popular across the province and in the U.S.

“This is called 3D flat field archery,” said Lewis. “The flat field comes when the terrain is the same and one level compared to a trail course where you might be going up and down a lot or the side of a mountain into the big wooded trees.”

Despite swampy condition, people came out in droves.

“That’s the way archery is you just play with the weather,” said Lewis.

READ MORE: VIDEO: Dinosaurs, bugs and jackelopes: 3D archery comes to Langley

Competitors scored points depending on where their arrow hit the intended target.

“We keep score and tally it through our 20 stations,” said Lewis.

Archers moved through stations that had them striking a moose, bear, fish and deer.

Players weren’t competing for a cash prize, so their motivation to stay in the rain wasn’t a big reward.

“We don’t play for money, or shoot for money, we shoot for ribbons,” said Lewis.

@JotiGrewal_
joti.grewal@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

Previous story
One inmate injured after ‘major incident’ at Prince George jail
Next story
Trump prodded Ukraine leader on Biden claims: memo

Just Posted

Kodiaks take a hit from Delta rivals

Aldergrove lost to Delta on Wednesday (Sept. 18) and again on Saturday (Sept. 21) to White Rock

VIDEO: Toddler, 3, takes part in archery competition at Langley Rod and Gun

The weekend event had a good turnout despite poor weather

Aldergrove’s Legion to host a night of laughs

Well-known Canadian comics will stand up in Aldergrove this Saturday (Sept. 28)

Almost 100 witnesses spoke to police in Carson Crimeni investigation: RCMP

Officers are still investigating the death of the 14-year-old Langley boy

Police widen net in search of hit and run evidence

Parents and passersby are being asked for dashcam footage or witness accounts

Three party leaders campaign in B.C., Scheer tours Quebec

A new day on the campaign trail, offering much attention to one Western Canadian province

Canada’s top 1% saw fastest income acceleration, overall decrease in taxes

Those in the top one per cent saw average income growth in 2017 of 8.5 per cent to $477,700

Trump prodded Ukraine leader on Biden claims: memo

Attorney general notified of Trump’s conversation with the Ukrainian president ‘several weeks’ after call

B.C. reveals who will participate in its upcoming money laundering inquiry

The B.C. government called the inquiry in May following three independent reviews

Talks with Horgan on safety of Bamfield bus crash road were productive, FN chief says

Huu-ay-aht First Nations had a ‘productive discussion’ with B.C. Premier John Horgan

Two arrested in one of three Downtown Eastside shootings in 24 hours

26-year-old Thomas Joseph Brown and 31-year-old Desirae Lorell Cardinal are in custody

‘We’re not sure why someone would do it’: Vandal shoots out B.C. power line

This is not the first time someone shot glass insulators on the northwestern transmission line

Jury deliberates fate of B.C. father charged with daughters’ murders

‘Guilty must be unanimous,’ judge tells jury

One inmate injured after ‘major incident’ at Prince George jail

B.C. Government and Service Employees’ Union says incident part of increasingly violent trend

Most Read