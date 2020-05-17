(Curtis Kreklau photo)

VIDEO: Toddler rushed to hospital after being trapped in Langley car accident

Township fire crews extricated victims from a car at 5800-block of 232nd Street Sunday night

Sunday evening around 7:15 p.m., Langley Township first responders were called to the 5800-block of 232nd Street after a car accident saw a vehicle land in a ditch.

Firefighting crews arrived to find the car, which appears to have rolled off of the road, resting on its side.

According to an eyewitness, two victims were trapped inside and required extrication with use of hydraulic rescue tools.

The witness reported seeing one an adult and one toddler being rushed away via ambulance.

Their conditions are currently unknown.

More to come…

Aldergrove

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

(Curtis Kreklau photo)

(Curtis Kreklau photo)

Previous story
UPDATE: One dead in Canadian Forces Snowbirds plane crash in Kamloops

Just Posted

VIDEO: Toddler rushed to hospital after being trapped in Langley car accident

Township fire crews extricated victims from a car at 5800-block of 232nd Street Sunday night

Langley Mounties garner hundreds in food donations, $2,000 from Aldergrove drive-bys

Thursday was full of surprises with more than 108 cars driving by and swapping measures of kindness

VIDEO: MP Jansen calls for Canadian intervention to help persecuted Sikhs and Hindus in Afghanistan

Cloverdale-Langley City Conservative MP calls for special program in wake of bombing attack

VIDEO: A virtual sparring match is held online by Langley Taekwondo school

Members mimed hitting and being hit for tongue-in-cheek Facebook video

B.C. restaurants can host dine-in guests next week, but what will that look like?

As B.C.’s COVID-19 reopening plan enters Phase Two on Tuesday, restaurants have some challenges ahead

UPDATE: One dead in Canadian Forces Snowbirds plane crash in Kamloops

Second person on board has serious but not life threatening injuries

Facing changes together: Your community, your journalists

Thanks for helping the Aldergrove Star to continue its mission to provide trusted local news

Halifax lab team to conduct first Canadian trials for possible COVID-19 vaccine

Lab was involved in trials that led to creation of Ebola vaccine

Amazon says will end extra $2 per hour pay and double overtime after May

Amazon’s pay incentives were initially supposed to end at the end of April

QUIZ: Exploring gardens

How much do you know about gardening and famous gardens?

PHOTOS: Snowbirds fly over parts of B.C.

The Canadian military demonstration squadron flew low over Salmon Arm.

First clinical trial for potential COVID-19 vaccine in Canada approved: Trudeau

Vaccine development and testing could take years, according to the World Health Organization

Mounties investigating after infant found abandoned in Port Coquitlam

Police did not detail the age or gender of the infant.

PHOTOS: 101-year-old B.C. veteran completes 101 laps, raises nearly $150,000 for charity

‘I knew I could do it and I’ve done it,’ centenarian says

Most Read