VIDEO: Toddler rushed to hospital after being trapped in Langley car accident

Township fire crews extricated victims from a car at 5800-block of 232nd Street Sunday night

Sunday evening around 7:15 p.m., Langley Township first responders were called to the 5800-block of 232nd Street after a car accident saw a vehicle land in a ditch.

Firefighting crews arrived to find the car, which appears to have rolled off of the road, resting on its side.

According to an eyewitness, two victims were trapped inside and required extrication with use of hydraulic rescue tools.

The witness reported seeing one an adult and one toddler being rushed away via ambulance.

Their conditions are currently unknown.

More to come…

Aldergrove



Sign up here Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.

(Curtis Kreklau photo)