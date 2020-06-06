VIDEO: Townhouse fire in Langley

Crews called to scene Saturday afternoon

Fire sprinklers helped quell a second-storey townhouse fire in Langley.

Around 12:30pm Saturday afternoon, Township of Langley firefighters were called to the 20400 block of 66th Ave for a townhouse fire.

They arrived to find smoke coming from the second story of a row of townhouse units.

Crews made an aggressive interior attack to knock down the fire that was assisted by residential fire sprinklers, which are required in the Township of Langley. It appears all residents escaped the home unharmed.

READ ALSO: Fire-damaged Villa Fontana to be torn down

READ ALSO: Suspicious’ fire at Langley property listed for $3M

The cause is not yet known. 66th Ave was closed for a period of time.

with files from Curtis Kreklau/South Fraser News Services

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

fireLangley

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Previous story
Friends, family mourn Salt Spring Island woman killed in suspected murder-suicide

Just Posted

VIDEO: Townhouse fire in Langley

Crews called to scene Saturday afternoon

BREAKING: Plane reportedly crashes into Fraser River between Langley and Maple Ridge

Efforts to locate the aircraft are underway

VIDEO: Langley-Aldergrove MP Tako van Popta hands out seedlings at Home Depot

Free Saskatoon berry and Red-twig Dogwood plants were offered up to shoppers Saturday morning

VIDEO: Friday night car show a no go at Surrey/Langley border

Vintage cares were turned away at 2800 block of 192nd Street due to COVID-19 precautions

Langley Lodge reports one new COVID-19 death, bringing total to 24

Death toll surpassed 22 on Wednesday, making that specific outbreak the deadliest in B.C.

Trudeau offers $14B to provinces for anti-COVID-19 efforts through rest of year

Making a difference in municipalities is a pricey proposition

Facing changes together: Your community, your journalists

Thanks for helping the Aldergrove Star to continue its mission to provide trusted local news

‘Like finding a needle in a haystack’: Ancient arrowhead discovered near Williams Lake

The artifact is believed to be from the Nesikip period between 7,500 BP to 6,000 BP

Indigenous families say their loved ones’ deaths in custody are part of pattern

Nora Martin joins other Indigenous families in calling for a significant shift in policing

Friends, family mourn Salt Spring Island woman killed in suspected murder-suicide

A GoFundMe campaign has been launched for Jennifer Quesnel’s three sons

Run for Water: Abbotsford man raises $100,000 running 100-mile marathon

Kevin Barata ran up and down Ledgeview Trails 32 times, exceeding elevation of Mt. Everest

PHOTOS: Anti-racism protesters gather in communities across B.C.

More protests are expected through the weekend

Indigenous chief alleges RCMP beat him during arrest that began over expired licence plate

Athabasca Chipewyan Chief Allan Adam calling for independent investigation

‘I’m pissed, I’m outraged’: Federal minister calls out police violence against Indigenous people

Indigenous Minister Marc Miller spoke on recent incidents, including fatal shooting of a B.C. woman

Most Read