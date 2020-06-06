VIDEO: Townhouse fire in Langley

Fire sprinklers helped quell a second-storey townhouse fire in Langley.

Around 12:30pm Saturday afternoon, Township of Langley firefighters were called to the 20400 block of 66th Ave for a townhouse fire.

They arrived to find smoke coming from the second story of a row of townhouse units.

Crews made an aggressive interior attack to knock down the fire that was assisted by residential fire sprinklers, which are required in the Township of Langley. It appears all residents escaped the home unharmed.

The cause is not yet known. 66th Ave was closed for a period of time.

with files from Curtis Kreklau/South Fraser News Services

