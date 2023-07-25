VIDEO: Township council marks a year since spree shooting attacks

Moment of silence and bagpipes commemorate those killed, wounded

Langley Township council observed a moment of silence for those killed and wounded in the July 25, 2022 spree shooting attacks. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times)

A moment of silence was held at Langley Township council on Monday, July 24, in memory of those killed and wounded by a spree shooting attack a year previously.

On July 25, 2022, Jordan Daniel Goggin attacked and shot four people between midnight and 5:45 a.m.

Paul Wynn and Steven Furness were both killed, a woman was seriously injured, and another man was shot in the leg. Police shot Goggin shortly after the last attack, killing him.

Mayor Eric Woodward noted that Langley City Councillors Delaney Mack, Rosemary Wallace, and Leith White were also present at the Township gathering. The attacks took place in both the City and Township.

Following a moment of silence, Township Coun. Tim Baillie played Amazing Grace on the bagpipes.

