On Thursday night, Township fire crews once again found themselves battling a blaze in an empty home in Willoughby. This is at least the fourth such incident in recent weeks. Curtis Kreklau South Fraser News Services

VIDEO: Township fire crews battle blaze in abandoned house

Thursday night fire is latest in a series of empty Willoughby homes to burn

Around 9:15 p.m. Thursday, Township of Langley fire crews were called to the 20600 block of 68 Avenue in Willoughby for a report of a house fire.

They arrived to find smoke coming from a vacant two-storey home.

Because the empty building had been securely boarded up, crews had some difficulty entering.

They located a fire on the 2nd floor of the home. No one was located inside the home and no injuries were reported.

This is the latest in a string of fires fought in vacant homes in the Willoughby neighbourhood over the past month.

 

