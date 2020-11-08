Three Langley scout troops took turns cleaning veterans headstones at the Fort Langley cemetery where the cenotaph stands on Saturday, Nov. 7 to prepare for Remembrance Day (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

Three Langley scout troops took turns cleaning veterans headstones at the Fort Langley cemetery where the cenotaph stands on Saturday, Nov. 7 to prepare for Remembrance Day (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

VIDEO: Tradition of Scouts attending to veterans headstones continues in Fort Langley

Changes were made to allow for the pandemic

They brought buckets, scrubbing brushes, rakes and trowels.

As well, the three scout troops who went to the Fort Langley cemetery on Glover Road on Saturday, Nov. 7, to take part in the annual cleaning of veterans headstones also wore protective masks and arrived separately, at different times, in order to maintain appropriate social distancing.

It was the fourth year of what has become a traditional precursor to the Remembrance Day service at the Fort Langley cenotaph, and while the pandemic has forced the Nov. 11 event to go online in order because of crowd restrictions, it turned out the scouts could still do their work, with some restrictions.

“I like how we’re cleaning the tombstones and doing our part,” said First Walnut Grove Scout Troop member Isaac Friesen.

“It’s good, and nice and respectful,” said Anna Meads of the First Fort Langley Scout Troop

Fort Langley took the first shift, followed by the First Walnut Grove troop, then the Willoughby scouts had their turn.

READ MORE: More take part in annual cleanup of veteran’s headstones in Fort Langley

“We really appreciate you coming out,” Jonathan Meads of the Fort Langley scout troop told the arrivals.

Meads, an organizer of this years virtual version of the Remembrance Day ceremonies in Fort Langley, has been taking part in the event since it began with a small group of First Fort Langley Scouts in 2017.

It has grown quickly over just a few years, nearly quadrupling the number of scouts who turn out.

This year was different, however, with a limit on the number of scouts and having the smaller groups arrive at different times.

READ MORE: VIDEO: A stay-at-home Remembrance Day planned for Fort Langley

Colleen Campbell, group commissioner of the First Walnut Grove troop, said the kids were looking forward to the event.

“It’s one thing they can do, that I tell them is important to do,” Campbell remarked.


dan.ferguson@langleyadvancetimes.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

CoronavirusFort LangleyRemembrance Day

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Organizer Jonathan Meads greeted scout troops who volunteered to clean veterans headstones at the Fort Langley cemetery on Saturday, Nov. 7 to prepare for Remembrance Day (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

Organizer Jonathan Meads greeted scout troops who volunteered to clean veterans headstones at the Fort Langley cemetery on Saturday, Nov. 7 to prepare for Remembrance Day (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

Three Langley scout troops took turns cleaning veterans headstones and raking up leaves at the Fort Langley cemetery where the cenotaph stands on Saturday, Nov. 7 to prepare for Remembrance Day (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

Three Langley scout troops took turns cleaning veterans headstones and raking up leaves at the Fort Langley cemetery where the cenotaph stands on Saturday, Nov. 7 to prepare for Remembrance Day (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

Three Langley scout troops took turns cleaning veterans headstones at the Fort Langley cemetery where the cenotaph stands on Saturday, Nov. 7 to prepare for Remembrance Day (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

Three Langley scout troops took turns cleaning veterans headstones at the Fort Langley cemetery where the cenotaph stands on Saturday, Nov. 7 to prepare for Remembrance Day (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

A member of a Langley scout troop helped to clean veterans headstones at the Fort Langley cemeteryon Saturday, Nov. 7 to prepare for Remembrance Day (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

A member of a Langley scout troop helped to clean veterans headstones at the Fort Langley cemeteryon Saturday, Nov. 7 to prepare for Remembrance Day (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

Members of the First Walnut Grove Scout troop arrived to clean veterans headstones at the Fort Langley cemetery on Saturday, Nov. 7 to prepare for Remembrance Day (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

Members of the First Walnut Grove Scout troop arrived to clean veterans headstones at the Fort Langley cemetery on Saturday, Nov. 7 to prepare for Remembrance Day (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

Previous story
VIDEO: Harris pays tribute to Black women in 1st speech as VP-elect
Next story
COVID-19: What the new health orders mean for Fraser Health residents, businesses

Just Posted

Three Langley scout troops took turns cleaning veterans headstones at the Fort Langley cemetery where the cenotaph stands on Saturday, Nov. 7 to prepare for Remembrance Day (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: Tradition of Scouts attending to veterans headstones continues in Fort Langley

Changes were made to allow for the pandemic

Perfect time to plant a hedge, but in case there’s not consistent rain, remember to water. (Pam Erikson/Special to Langley Advance Times)
LANGLEY GREEN THUMB: Fall work ongoing in the garden

By Pam Erikson/Special to Langley Advance Times As the leaves come down… Continue reading

THROUGH YOUR LENS: Langley’s Wout Brouwer discovered mushrooms galore growing on a tree on the Houston Trail in Fort Langley. Send us your photo showing how you view Langley, email to: editor@langleyadvancetimes.com. (Special to Advance Times)
SHARE: Fort Langley – where fall meets fungus

Send us your photo showing how you view Langley, and it could be featured in a future edition

Submit letters to the editor through our website, via email or in writing.
LETTER: Langley woman says wealthy pulling the strings

Left and right wing average people should not be pointing fingers at each other

Karen Cameron chairs the Thanks for Caring Society which hosts the Christmas Tea. This year’s tea is virtual and features a variety of items for its auction. (Cameron photo/Special to the Langley Advance Times)
Langley Christmas Bureau high tea organizers hope popularity remains for virtual event

Annual Thanks for Caring Christmas Tea is virtual. People can still have high tea and watch online

B.C. Premier-elect John Horgan listens during a post-election news conference, in Vancouver, on Sunday, October 25, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. VOTES 2020: The latest results as mail-in ballot counts continue

A few of the 87 B.C. ridings that were too close to call will be finalized through mail-in ballots

FILE – An Air Canada jet takes off from Halifax Stanfield International Airport in Enfield, N.S. on Thursday, March 8, 2012. (The Canadian Press)
Feds pledge customer refunds before ‘we spend one penny’ on aid package for airlines

Passenger levels remain down by nearly 90%

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry provides an update on the COVID-19 pandemic in the province during a press conference in the press theatre at Legislature in Victoria, B.C., on Thursday, October 22, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
COVID-19: What the new health orders mean for Fraser Health residents, businesses

No social gatherings, several sports cancelled, enhanced rules for businesses

Howie Meeker, right, and wife Leah. (File photo)
Canadian hockey and broadcasting legend Howie Meeker dies at age 97

Longtime B.C. resident starred with Toronto Maple Leafs, HNIC

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

“Jeopardy!” host Alex Trebek, who lives in Los Angeles, announced his cancer diagnosis in March 2019, in a July 20, 2020 story. (Photo by THE CANADIAN PRESS)
‘Jeopardy!’ host Alex Trebek dead at 80 after long battle with cancer

Trebek had been fighting pancreatic cancer

Green Party Leader Sonia Furstenau, left, and local candidate Jeremy Valeriote, second left, listen to Jules Anderson, who said he was living in a homeless shelter, after a campaign stop in Squamish, B.C., on Tuesday, September 29, 2020. A judicial recount is coming for a race in the British Columbia election after mail-in ballots put the Liberals ahead by only 41 votes, in an upset to the Greens. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Judicial recount coming in B.C. seat where Liberals upset Greens by 41 votes

Seat would have been the Greens’ first off Vancouver Island

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry. (B.C. Government photo)
Lower Mainland residents face new restrictions after another 567 new COVID-19 cases reported in B.C.

Surging cases prompt new restrictions and stern warning

Most Read