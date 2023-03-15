Langley RCMP arrested a suspect for allegedly ‘punching’ vehicles with a machete on Jan. 22 in Langley City. Lance James Flegel will stand trial June 22 on three charges – possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose, mischief $5,000 or under, and breach of probation order. (Langley Advance Times file)

VIDEO: Trial set in Langley City machete incident

Man charged with possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose, mischief, and breach of probation

A trial date has been set in the case of a Langley man charged in connection with a Jan. 22 incident where a suspect was arrested for allegedly “punching” several vehicles in downtown Langley City with a machete.

Lance James Flegel will stand trial June 22nd on three charges – possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose, mischief $5,000 or under, and breach of probation order.

The trial in Surrey Provincial Court is scheduled to run two days.

Court records show Flegel has remained in custody since he was arrested.

On the day of the Sunday afternoon incident, at least five police vehicles and eight officers were called to a back lane off 203rd Street near 56th Avenue. Some could be seen with their weapons drawn before a man was arrested at the back of one business.

RCMP Sgt. Kirby Adams told the Langley Advance Times the suspect, a man in his 30s, who was “well-known to us” was “confrontational” with officers.

Officers searched the area and located the weapon with the assistance of a police dog, Adams said.

In October of 2014, a Lance James Flegel, of the same age as the accused in the machete case, was convicted on charges of assault, and assault with a weapon, and put on probation for two years in connection with a Langley incident aboad a transit bus.

In May of that year, police said an intoxicated man who passed out while riding a shuttle bus from the Willowbrook Shopping Centre to the Langley bus loop tried to attack two bus drivers when he was awakened, then attempted to stab a passenger, and took a swing at a third bus driver, before being arrested.

Persons charged with a criminal offence are considered not guilty until the charges are proven in court.

