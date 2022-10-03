Trinity Western University released this image of their new logo, part of a ‘new brand’ for the Langley-based private Christian university. (TWU)

VIDEO: Trinity Western University reveals new look

Revised logo, typeface for private Christian university described as a ‘new brand experience’

Langley-based Trinity Western University (TWU) has unveiled a new look.

The previous TWU logo typeface and graphic of a torch has been streamlined, with sans serif lettering and an abstract image of a torch flame.

On Saturday, Oct. 1, the private Christian university published an online video to show the new logo — the fourth since the university was founded in 1962 — describing it as a “new brand experience that seeks to faithfully represent the value of the Trinity Western experience that equips graduates for life.”

TWU President Mark Husbands said the new brand “emerges from the conviction that we are called to glorify God in all that we do.”

“The logo and branding represent a significant promise to students and their families,” Husbands said.

“The new colours, images, logo, etc., are meaningful symbols of our enduring commitment to delivering an extraordinary learning experience for all students,” Husbands added.

“We believe that learning and an encounter with the truth and beauty of the triune God [a reference to the Father, Son and Holy Ghost] occur throughout the TWU experience: in the classroom, writing a lab report, gathering in a discipleship group, playing soccer, learning to care for patients, and in many other ways throughout the University.”

READ ALSO: Trinity Western University graduates 750

Trinity reports enrolment is up more than five per cent from the previous fall, at 4,468, with “significant enrolment increases” in programs such as Master of Business Administration (MBA), Master of Arts in Leadership, and Master of Science in Nursing.

In September, the university held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new Robert G. Kuhn Centre, a four- storey multi-functional facility that provides students with expanded learning and community spaces.

The university’s first PhD program, a Doctorate of Philosophy in Nursing, begins this fall.

Trinity, which has its main campus on Glover Road and University Drive near Fort Langley, also has campuses in Richmond and Ottawa.

READ ALSO: Aldergrove’s Amy Potomak signs with Trinity Western University Spartans

Trinity Western University released this image of their new logo, part of a 'new brand' for the Langley-based private Christian university. (TWU)
VIDEO: Trinity Western University reveals new look

