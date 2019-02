No one was hurt in the incident

A tractor trailer full of frozen fish rolled onto its side when turning off Highway 17 to the Highway 99 connector early Sunday morning.

According to bystanders, the driver was uninjured but cleanup crews were on scene for several hours clearing away the fish and removing the truck and trailer.

VIDEO: Dashcam shows semi truck roll-over in Abbotsford

