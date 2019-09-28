A vehicle heading eastbound, just before the 152nd Street exit, on Highway 1 Saturday (Sept. 28). (Image: DriveBC)

VIDEO: Truck on fire in Surrey causing traffic delays over Port Mann

Highway 1 backed up as fire crews tackle the fire

A vehicle fire heading eastbound on Highway 1 near the Port Mann bridge is delaying traffic this afternoon.

The incident is just before the 152 Street exit and has all northbound lanes onto 152 blocked, with cars getting by on the left shoulder, according to a tweet from Drive BC.

Firefighters are currently on scene.

Black Press Media has reached out to BC Emergence Health Services for further information on the driver and possible passengers involved.


lauren.collins@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Lauren on Twitter

Previous story
Ashcroft ranch to be a safe-haven for veterans, first responders with mental illness
Next story
Snowfall could top 40 centimetres this weekend in parts of B.C.

Just Posted

Eastbound Fraser Highway crash in Abbotsford causing congestion

Collision occured between Ross Road and Bradner Road, drivers squeezing through single lane.

Giants drop home opener

Bowen Byram returns to Langley-based team to play against Portland

VIDEO: Canada to play for gold at world indoor lacrosse championship in Langley

Once again, they face Iroquois Nationals team

VIDEO: One sent to hospital with life-threatening injuries after Highway 1 crash in Abbotsford

Emergency crews were seen performing CPR on the driver

Province sues estate of gang member killed in Langley

Director of Civil Forfeiture applies to seize cash and jewelry under proceeds of crime law

Snowfall could top 40 centimetres this weekend in parts of B.C.

Environment Canada says that 15 to 20 centimetres of snow fell overnight near the Kootenay Pass

B.C. photographer surprised to find church built in 1876 destroyed

Church in Quilchena was set ablaze in January, but will be rebuilt

May takes campaign detour to Saanich home riding

The campaign team shared cake, talked about climate change with local families

VIDEO: Truck on fire in Surrey causing traffic delays over Port Mann

Highway 1 backed up as fire crews tackle the fire

Ashcroft ranch to be a safe-haven for veterans, first responders with mental illness

The facility will hold a ceremonial launch on Saturday, Oct. 5 before offering services in 2020

A generation later, brutal murder of B.C. teen still resonates

Oct. 4 is 25th anniversary of brutal death of Pamela Cameron

Singh pledges funding for BC Ferries; Scheer talks energy in Alberta

Scheer, Singh campaign in Western Canada – their regions of relative strength

Pedestrians reportedly hit in two separate Surrey crashes

Incidents happened in two hours apart

British Home Children: B.C. women reflect on shameful period in Canadian history

Descendants of British Home Children tell their stories 150 years after it all began

Most Read