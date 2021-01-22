Township of Langley crews were called to a structure fire in the 7200blk 208th St in Willoughby on Friday, Jan. 22, 2020 (Curtis Kreklau/South Fraser News Services)

VIDEO: Two-alarm blaze in Langley’s Willoughby neighbourhood

Crews respond to multiple reports of a structure fire in the 7200 block of 208th Street on Friday

Fire crews battled a two-alarm blaze in Langley’s Willoughby neighbourhood late Friday, Jan. 22.

Around 5:45 p.m., Township of Langley crews began receiving multiple reports of a structure fire in the 7200 block of 208th Street in Willoughby.

They arrived to find heavy fire showing through the roof of a large outbuilding and requested a second alarm for more manpower.

The property appeared to have multiple dwellings on it including some RVs.

Fire crews knocked down the fire and eventually gained access inside the building. There were no immediate reports of injuries.

208th Street was closed for several hours while crews worked to contain the fire.

