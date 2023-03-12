No serious injuries were reported in a two-vehicle crash at 264th and Fraser Highway in Aldergrove on Saturday, March 11. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

VIDEO: Two crashes in Aldergrove, a few hours apart, with different outcomes

Two sent to hospital in second incident

A single-vehicle crash in Aldergrove sent two people to hospital, one by air ambulance, on Saturday afternoon.

Police, fire and ambulance crews were called to the 25800 block of 56 Avenue at 4:24 p.m. to respond to a reported rollover crash.

They arrived to find a Dodge Caravan, right side up, in the ditch, with what Township of Langley assistant fire chief Kevin Snowden described as “extensive front-end damage.”

One occupant of the vehicle had suffered a head injury and was transported to Abbotsford Regional Hospital for treatment, while the other person, the driver, sustained what Langley RCMP Cpl. Lisa Yeo said were “injuries to their lower extremities” and was flown by helicopter to Royal Columbian Hospital in New Westminster.

Earlier in the day, in an unrelated accident, one person reported suffering a possible head injury in a crash involving two pickup trucks at the intersection of 264th Street and Fraser Highway around 12:47 p.m.

Traffic on 264th was blocked off for about an hour while police, fire and ambulance crews were on scene.

No one required transport to hospital.

VIDEO: Two crashes in Aldergrove, a few hours apart, with different outcomes

