VIDEO: Two Langley City councillors to run for mayor

Langley City councillors Val van den Broek and Paul Albrecht are about to formally announce they will be running for mayor in the Oct. 20 election.

On Saturday morning, both council members confirmed their candidacies and said there would be more detailed announcements coming shortly

“I’m absolutely looking forward to campaigning this coming fall,” van den Broek said.

“I believe my four years as councillor and my eight years at a city police office has given me the intuition to do what I need to do.”

“I feel that it’s time to step up and show a little more leadership (and) get involved at a higher level” said Albrecht.

“I’m thrilled to put my name in for mayor (of the) City of Langley. It’s a great community that I love dearly.”

“We’re entering into a new and exciting era of numerous opportunities for our community to grow strengthen and proper,” Albrecht added.

Both said their leadership approach would be similar to that of incumbent mayor Ted Schaffer, who announced his retirement in December.

“It’ll be a lot like the same style,” van den Broek said, adding she has worked hard to learn as much as she can about the demands of municipal government since becoming elected.

“The stuff that I didn’t know, I’ve asked questions (and) I’ve done research on,” van den Broek said.

“I think things have been done really well in the past and we need to keep moving forward.”

“I think very highly of mayor Schaffer and I would incorporate a lot of his skill sets into the role,” Albrecht said. “I believe in inclusiveness, in creating an open forum for complete dialogue and conversation and debate.”

Her City of Langley online profile says Coun. van den Broek has lived in Langley with her husband since 2000.

She was elected to her first term in office in 2014.

Among her responsibilities, van den Broek is the chair of the Public Safety Advisory Committee and Vice-Chair of the Parks and Environment Advisory Committee.

The profile for Coun. Albrecht notes that he has lived in the City for 24 years with his wife Christine.

They have four children, three boys and a girl.

He was elected in 2014 to his first term in office.

Among his responsibilities, Albrecht is chair of the Magic of Christmas Parade Committee and Vice-chair of the Advisory Planning Commission.

The Langley City mayor’s chair became open with the pending retirement of incumbent Ted Schaffer, who announced he would not be seeking another term, citing a “health issue” without being more specific.

“ … and although I will be having a procedure in the New Year to correct this issue, it made me realize spending time with my family is so very important,” Schaffer said at the time.

On Saturday, Schaffer said he doesn’t intend to endorse any of the candidates for mayor.

“I have to work with these people,” he said, smiling.

More to come.

