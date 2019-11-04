The research vessel Gikumi, used by a UBC team to study southern resident killer whales in the Fraser River in August 2019. (Andrew Trites/UBC)

VIDEO: UBC scientists use drones to study southern resident killer whales

Main question is whether endangered southern residents are getting enough chinook salmon

Scientists at UBC are using aerial drones to study whether endangered southern resident killer whales are getting enough of their preferred prey, chinook salmon.

They spent three weeks in August and September monitoring pods of southern and northern resident killer whales in the Salish Sea and off the central coast of B.C.

Project lead Andrew Trites says because of a lack of historical data and behavioural observations of southern residents, the northern residents are an important point of comparison.

He says like southern residents, they feed primarily on chinook and chum salmon and face many similar threats from water and noise pollution, increased shipping traffic and reduced abundance of food but unlike their southern counterparts, the northern population has increased significantly.

The southern resident killer whales number 73 while their northern counterparts stand at about 300.

Over the coming months, the team will analyze their data and try to build a comprehensive picture of resident killer whale feeding behaviour to inform conservation and recovery efforts.

READ MORE: ‘Orcas are not for entertainment:’ Activist plans to disrupt West Coast whale watching

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

A southern resident killer whale swimming past a school of salmon near the Fraser River in August 2019. (Keith Holmes/Hakai Institute)

UBC team members launching a drone to study whales in August 2019. (Andrew Trites/University of British Columbia)

Previous story
Two bald eagles found shot dead in Alberta

Just Posted

Cats rescued from Brookswood had been shot with pellet guns

The feral cats had each been shot and had pellets embedded in them

Hockey, basketball greats come to Langley for signing

The fan event is coming up later this November

VIDEO: Vancouver Giants beat Medicine Hat 5-2 at Langley Events Centre Sunday

Trent Miner made 33 saves while Dylan Plouffe scored his fourth goal in the past five games

PHOTOS: Vintage British cars stop at Langley Regional Airport for annual celebration

The annual London-to-Brighton Commemorative Run celebrates a British law change

VIDEO: Langley families race in funny costumes at annual Pumpkin Run

The run supports the Acts of Kindness charity, which funds local projects

VIDEO: UBC scientists use drones to study southern resident killer whales

Main question is whether endangered southern residents are getting enough chinook salmon

Golden Globes to honour TV pioneer Ellen DeGeneres

DeGeneres to receive the Carol Burnett Award on Jan. 5

Regulator takes action against two B.C. cryptocurrency platforms

At issue are the Nanaimo-based ezBtc.ca and the Vancouver-based Einstein Exchange

Mexican citizen pleads guilty to smuggling meth into Canada at B.C. crossing

Armando Esparza-Ochoa was caught trying to smuggle meth into Canada near Osoyoos in September 2018

UPDATE: Unifor says transit strike will continue till CMBC offers a new deal

Transit strike has gone into its fourth day

Elizabeth May resigns as Green party leader

Deputy Jo-Ann Roberts steps in as interim leader

With carbon monoxide, it doesn’t take a lot to be deadly

Nov. 1-7 is Carbon Monoxide Awareness Week in B.C.

Junior hockey game in Nelson ends with accusation of racist taunts

Nelson’s coach said a Kamloops Storm player used insensitive language

Patients lacking English need equal access to interpreters across Canada: doctor

Patients with a chronic disease and limited English are more likely to return to the emergency room

Most Read