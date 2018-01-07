VIDEO: Vancouver shooting sends two men to hospital

Vancouver Police are investigating after a Saturday night shooting sent two men to hospital.
According to police, two men in their early 20s were shot while in a parking lot of an industrial area at the corner of East Kent Avenue South near Borden Street at about 8 p.m.
Both men were sent to hospital with serious injuries.
Police believe that the shootings were targeted and that the public is not at risk.
Reports say that a burned out vehicle found in Burnaby is connected to Saturday night’s shooting but police have not yet confirmed.
Anyone with more information is asked to call the police at 604-717-2541.