VIDEO: Vancover police hunt for arson suspect

The fire, sparked Aug. 21, caused $100,000 in damages in East Vancouver

Vancouver police are looking for a suspect believed to be responsible for a fire in East Vancouver that caused $100,000 in damages.

On Thursday, police released footage from security cameras in the neighbourhood of Nanaimo Street and Copley Street.

The incident happened at around 3 p.m. on Aug. 21.

A man is seen in the video walking in an alleyway when he puts his hand into a dry hedge behind a residence and walks away, south down the lane. Moments later, the hedge erupts into flames.

Vancouver Fire and Rescue Services responded to the fire and put out the blaze, but it destroyed a hedge, two garages with vehicles inside, and a utility pole, police said in a news release. No one was injured.

The man in the video is described as an Aboriginal man, in his late 20s to early 30s, with a slim build and about 5 feet 10 inches tall. He has a tattoo on the left side of his neck and may have tattoos on his arms.

Anyone with information is asked to call Vancouver Police or Crime Stoppers.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
