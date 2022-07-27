VIDEO: Vigil for shooting victims held in Langley City

A woman laid a wreath of flowers at a Tuesday night (July 26) vigil for the victims of the Langley shootings at Innes Corners Plaza in Langley City. She was one of around 100 people who attended. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times) Alyssa Cappon,organizer of a Tuesday night (July 26) vigil for the victims of the Langley shootings at Innes Corners Plaza in Langley City, used to be homeless herself with a ‘really severe’ drug addiction. ‘These are my people,’ she said. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times) Anita Soderquist, who works with the homeless in Langley City, lit a candle at the Tuesday night (July 26) vigil for the victims of the Langley shootings. It was held at Innes Corners Plaza in Langley City. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times) Vigil organizer Alyssa Cappon was hugged by Langley City Mayor Val van den Broek at the Tuesday night (July 26) event to honour the victims of the Langley shootings. Held at Innes Corners Plaza in Langley City, it drew around 100 people. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

A vigil for the victims of the Langley shootings drew around 100 people to Innes Corners Plaza in Langley City to light candles, lay wreaths and hold a moment of silence.

It was a lot more than Alyssa Cappon and her mother Bonnie had thought would show up when they organized the event.

“We didn’t expect so many people to be here, we honestly just thought it was just going to be our families,” Cappon told the crowd.

READ ALSO: Informal vigil to support Langley’s vulnerable in wake of shooting

For her, it was very much a personal issue.

“I, myself, was a homeless person for many years,” Cappon told the Langley Advance Times.

”I’m in recovery from a really severe drug addiction,” she explained. “I turned my life around. So these are my people.”

Candles and flowers were set out in front of signs that read “may the longtime sun shine upon you, all love surround you, please know we care about you” and “let there be peace on earth.”

Cappon said it was “just to show the people that are out here every day, that live out here [on the street], that we support them, that we are thinking about them in this time.”

She was surprised, but also encouraged, by the bigger-than-expected turnout.

“It’s really nice to see there are people there who are willing to support this population,” she remarked.

After the three minutes of silence ended, Cappon thanked those who attended, calling the shootings “a new kind of violence for Langley.”

A woman who sat quietly weeping during the moment of silence didn’t want to give her name, but was willing to have her picture taken, and to be interviewed.

She explained that she always thought of herself as a tough person, but the horror of the shootings had overwhelmed her.

“I’m absolutely broken,” she said, as tears filled her eyes.

She did not want to give her name, but this grieving woman at the Tuesday night (July 26) vigil at Innes Corners Plaza in Langley City for the victims of the Monday shootings, was willing to allow her picture to be taken. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

More photos from the vigil may be viewed online at the Langley Advance Times Facebook page.

READ ALSO: VIDEO: Homeless say Langley shootings are escalation of harassment they already endure

READ ALSO: Surveillance images show Langley shooter

Langley CityMass shootings