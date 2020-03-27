VIDEO: ‘Virus Busters’ assemble to take on COVID-19 in Langley

A team of 20 business owners and employees are working to kill viral bacteria in town

A Langley group business owners and employees, who call themselves the ‘Virus Busters’ have joined forces to sterilize Langley from COVID-19 spread. (Keenan Beavis/Austin Mallar/Aze of Longhouse Media photo)

When there’s viral bacteria in the neighbourhood. Who are you going to call?

Virus Busters – a group of 20 concerned individuals from companies across Langley that have joined forces to provide disinfectant services and “peace of mind.”

Founder Scott Anderson, who works in construction, said several involved businesses are employing staff who otherwise would be jobless during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Virus Busters assembled eight weeks ago after news broke of the COVID-19 outbreak in Beijing, where Anderson has family.

“Once I heard that the virus was spreading asymptomatically [without symptoms] I knew we were going to have a problem here,” he said.

Crews suit up in personal protective equipment (PPE) and disperse a non-toxic disinfectant fog on living germs found on surfaces of all kinds – including public streets, buildings, daycares, hospitals, grocery stores offices, and even the ground.

“Those are the places we need to be,” Anderson said, expressing his desire to help.

Virus Busters follows in the footsteps of techniques used in China, Anderson said, which kill 99.9 per cent of the pathogens that carry COVID-19.

“But we’re the Canadian version,” he smiled, “because we use organic and environmentally-friendly products.”

So far, Virus Busters have gifted sterilization services to various churches, playgrounds, and homeless encampments in Langley.

“After asking and hearing no response went and did it on our own,” Anderson lauded.

The team has also offered free fog technique training to City and Township employees – if they accept.

“Spraying and wiping is slow and labour intensive,” Anderson explained.

“A person with a cloth is going to miss spots.”

But aerosol gets into every nook and cranny, he assured.

The teams latest jobs disinfected Langley City’s ME shopping plaza and Travel Professionals International offices.

“It gives people a sense of security,” Anderson said about the service.

“I feel really good about what we’re doing for small businesses. Especially if we can help keep one or two of them open and get people back to work.”

The crew is able to disinfect 1000 to 1500 sq. ft. businesses in 20 minutes.

“We could disinfect the one-way in less than two hours,” he added, “With employees returning to work right away.”

Their virus-busting agent had been approved by Health Canada for hospital-grade disinfection, Anderson said.

Currently, the Langley crews are booked three days in advance.

Anderson said the team bought their products in advance, but could soon run out of disenfectant due to B.C.-wide shortages.

More information can be found on their website.

