Crews were working to fix a burst water main near the south end of the Golden Ears bridge in Langley Sunday (Feb. 2) (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

VIDEO: Water main break shuts down Langley streets

Area near south end of Golden Ears bridges was flooded

Crews are still working on a broken water main in Langley that flooded 201 Street near the south end of the Golden Ear Bridge on Saturday.

Flooding forced shutdown of the roundabout on 201 Street near 100th Avenue.

As of Sunday morning, 201 Street remains closed between 101A Avenue and 102B Avenue, and an online notice from the Township said water service to the area will be “intermittent” until service is fully restored.

READ MORE: Heavy rains flood basements, soak backyards and force road closures in Langley

Heavy overnight rainfall from Friday night and Saturday morning caused widespread flooding in Langley, with as many as a dozen road closed off because of water pooling, and three closed until further notice due to slope failure or road instability: 240th Street between 80th Avenue and Rawlison Crescent, and 88th Avenue between Armstrong Road, and 252nd Street and 252A Crescent from 254 Street to 72 Avenue.

Environment Canada pinned the problem on an atmospheric river of subtropical moisture from the Pacific, bringing rainfall totals ranging from 60 to 120 millimetres for Vancouver Island, Metro Vancouver, the Fraser Valley and up the Howe Sound to Whistler.

The relentless rain along B.C.’s south coast closed roads, overflowed rivers and prompted a state of local emergency in the Cowichan Valley on Vancouver Island.

A statement from the Cowichan Valley Regional District said widespread flooding forced more than two dozen residents to evacuate early Saturday as key transportation corridors were cut off by rising flood water.

Train travel between Vancouver and Seattle was halted until at least Monday due to slides in the Crescent Beach area.

READ MORE: Mudslides put brakes on train travel through South Surrey

Heavy rain caused a slide that left skiers, snowboarders and employees stranded at Sasquatch Mountain Resort in Agassiz, after the only road in was closed.

It caused significant flooding in the mountains, closing sections of Highway 5 and washing away the ground beneath a section of CN rail.

The section of damaged rail line is located near Hope and is part of the main CN railway line.

“CN crews are responding to incidents related to the heavy rainfall that has been occurring throughout the lower BC mainland,” said CN in a statement.

“No one has been injured, no cars derailed and no product has been spilled.”


VIDEO: Water main break shuts down Langley streets

