VIDEO: Windstorm cuts power to thousands in Langley

A truck steers around a downed tree on 240 Street in Langley Saturday morning (March 14th) following a windstorm that downed trees and severed power lines throughout the Fraser Valley. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

Warning issued by Environment Canada

Thousands of Langley residents were left without power after a windstorm that toppled trees and took out power lines overnight.

Environment Canada issued a wind warning Saturday, March 14th, for the Fraser Valley – central including Chilliwack and Fraser Valley – west including Abbotsford.

“Strong northeast outflow winds gusting to 90 km/h have developed over the Fraser Valley as arctic air from the BC interior pushes out to the coast. These strong outflow winds will ease below warning criteria near noon, but winds will remain blustery.”

READ MORE: Strong wind warning in effect for Fraser Valley, including Chilliwack and Abbotsford

“Loose objects may be tossed by the wind and cause injury or damage. High winds may toss loose objects or cause tree branches to break. “

BC Hydro reported multiple outages in Langley and enoughbiouring communities.

“Our crews are responding as quickly as possible to restore power to the affected customers,” an online statement said.

A total of 14 areas were affected as of Saturday morning.

One of the biggest outages affected 4,132 customers on the Surrey-Langkey border east of 192nd St., west of 208th St., South of Brydon Cres. and North of 32nd Ave.

READ ALSO: BC Hydro launches payment assistance program for those impacted by COVID-19

Another 1,235 customers were in the dark within the area east of 228th St., South of 58th Ave., north of 24TH Ave. and west of 256th St.

And 1,197 customers were without electricity west of 256th St., east of 216th St. and South of 40th Avenue.


Old Yale Road in Langley was blocked off to traffic Saturday morning (March 14th) following a windstorm that downed trees and severed power lines throughout the Fraser Valley. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

