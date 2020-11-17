VIDEO: Windstorm hits Langley, nearly 8,000 BC Hydro customers without power

Crews are yet to be assigned to some outages

Nearly 4,000 BC Hydro customers in Langley are without power as a windstorm moves through the community on Nov. 17, 2020. (BC Hydro)

As Tuesday’s projected windstorm moves through Langley thousands are left without power.

Just after 10:30 a.m., nearly 3,500 BC Hydro customers experienced a power outage in the area south of 58th Avenue, west of 240th Street, east of 192nd Street, and north of 16th Avenue.

The cause of the outage is under investigation and a hydro crew has been assigned.

No word yet when power will be restored to the area.

In North Langley and the Clayton Heights area of Surrey, about 4,400 customers were without power starting at 10:55 a.m. due to the wind storm. Crews were en route.

Langley School District reported that power was out at James Hill Elementary but classes were continuing as normal.

Also, another 450 BC Hydro customers are without power in the area east of 201st Street, west of 203rd Street, south of Industrial Avenue, north of 56th Avenue.

The outage was recorded at 10:40 a.m.

A crew has not yet been assigned to the area; the cause of the power outage is under investigation.

Brookswood saw another power failure due to a tree down across wires, with about 728 customers withut power as of 10:26 a.m., between 200th and 208th Streets and 42nd to 32nd Avenues.

South Aldergrove had a smaller failure affecting about 67 customers between 248th and 256th Streets and between 8th Avenue and 12th Avenue.

And finally, 24 hydro customers in between the 5100 – 5300 block of 234 Street, and 23400-block 52 Avenue are without power as well.

The power has been out since 9:52 a.m.

The cause of the outage is under investigation; a hydro crew has been assigned.

No details yet on when power will be restore.

Story will continue to be update.

