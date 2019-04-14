VIDEO: Woman, 37, dies after being hit by pickup in Abbotsford

Driver remains on scene after pedestrian is struck by truck early Sunday morning

A 37-year-old female pedestrian died early Sunday morning after she was struck by a pickup truck in Abbotsford.

Abbotsford Police Sgt. Judy Bird said emergency responders were called just before 2:30 a.m. to the 30000 block of Fraser Highway between Ross and Mt. Lehman roads.

When they arrived, they discovered that a woman had been struck by a pickup and had died at the scene.

Bird said the driver reported the crash, remained on scene and is cooperating with police. He was not injured.

Bird said patrol officer and collision reconstructionists are continuing to investigate, and the exact circumstances of the collision are still being determined.

No names have been released.

“We offer our condolences to the family and friends of the woman killed in this tragic crash,” Bird said.

