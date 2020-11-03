Woman at the top of the sailboat mast in the marina at Nico Wynd Estates in South Surrey on Monday, Nov. 2. (Photo: Curtis Kreklau/South Fraser News Services)

Woman at the top of the sailboat mast in the marina at Nico Wynd Estates in South Surrey on Monday, Nov. 2. (Photo: Curtis Kreklau/South Fraser News Services)

VIDEO: Woman stuck at top of sailboat mast in Surrey rescued after two-hour ordeal

‘Challenging’ rescue ended without injury: assistant fire chief

Surrey fire crews were called to a South Surrey marina for a “challenging” rescue Monday (Nov. 2), after a woman became stuck at the top of a sailboat mast.

It happened in the early evening near Nico Wynd Estates, on the Nicomekl River.

Assistant fire Chief Steve Serbic said the report came in shortly before 5 p.m., describing a woman “trapped at the top of her mast, approximately 40 feet in the air.”

The city’s two technical rescue crews were dispatched, along with firefighters from two additional halls.

Serbic said the woman, 59, had climbed the mast to fix a problem, and became stuck in her bosun’s chair at the top when her rope slipped off of a pulley, preventing her from going up or down. As firefighters couldn’t access the site with a ladder truck, nor could they climb the mast to free her – as that would have created an even more dangerous scenario – they sent a cellphone up to her and talked her through the rescue via FaceTime.

“It was a very challenging call to get this lady down, because she was definitely stuck and the mast isn’t really rated for all these people to climb up there, so they had to make a decision on how to get her down. They decided to walk her through getting herself down,” Serbic said.

“She actually did all the work up there and then they lowered her to the ground after she did what she was instructed to do.”

The process took just under two hours, he said.

Video from the scene shows the woman, in her 50s, talking to the rescue crews during the ordeal.

(Story continues below video and tweet)

A witness said the woman was talked through tying lines and knots so that the crews could lower her down.

Serbic said the rescue was one firefighters don’t often encounter.

“I don’t think too many people have seen this type of rescue before,” he said. “Our crews train all the time. I don’t know if they’ve ever trained for this scenario, but they did a really good job. All their training came into play on that call.”

The woman was not injured, he added.

– with files from Tom Zillich

www.facebook.com

rescue

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Indigenous Court to offer alternative sentencing options for northern Vancouver Island
Next story
Kootenay man shares experience, non-smokers get lung cancer too

Just Posted

Cozy Covers
Fraser Valley charity hopes to raise $40K for 16 organizations

Cozy Covers supporting groups in Abbotsford, Mission, Chilliwack and Langley

Jacob Evans and Ethan Tivy, along with other classmates at Langley Secondary School, held a car wash fundraiser on the weekend of Oct. 24 and 25 to raise money for Cystic Fibrosis Canada. (Erin Florko/Special to Langley Advance Times)
PHOTOS: Langley students raise $1,100 for cause ‘dear to their hearts’

Car wash fundraiser at Langley Secondary benefited Cystic Fibrosis Canada

When veteran Richard Jolly, who fought in the battle of Medak Pocket in 1993, has a bad dream, his dog Daisy will snuggle up to offer comfort. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
Haunted by the ghosts of the Medak Pocket: a Langley veteran remembers

Richard Jolly took part one of the most severe battles Canadian troops fought since the Korean War

The Bergmann duo perform Langley Community Music School’s opening Concerts Café Classico series. (Black Press Media files)
Back on the Bench with the Bergmanns opens Concerts Cafe Classico

Live music is returning to the Langley Community Music School stage with COVID restrictions in place

Trevor Watson drew the illustrations for Inga Kruse’s book Lou and the Whale of a Crime. (Inga Kruse/Special to the Aldergrove Star)
Langley author sets new children’s crime caper in Squamish, B.C.

Inga Kruse self-published Lou and the Whale of a Crime, now available on Amazon

FILE – Dr. Réka Gustafson, B.C.’s deputy provincial health officer, updates the province’s COVID-19 situation at the B.C. cabinet offices in Vancouver, Aug. 17, 2020. (B.C. government)
B.C. reports 6 new COVID-19 deaths and a record-breaking 1,120 cases over the weekend

The majority of new cases, and all deaths, happened in the Lower Mainland

In recognition of Lung Cancer Awareness Month, Fruitvale resident Jack LaRocque wants people to know that anyone can be affected by lung cancer, even non-smokers. Photo: Jim Bailey
Kootenay man shares experience, non-smokers get lung cancer too

November is Lung Cancer Awareness Month

Salla Sukow sings the women warrior song at a recent Gwa’sala-‘Nakwaxda’xw gathering. Ceremony will be part of the Indigenous Court process. (Zoe Ducklow photo)
Indigenous Court to offer alternative sentencing options for northern Vancouver Island

Final approval from the Judicial Council is expected in January

B.C. NDP Leader John Horgan votes at Luxton Hall during advance polls for the provincial election in Langford, B.C., Monday, Oct. 19, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
B.C. election carried out with no COVID-19 exposure events, Elections BC says

CEO says pulling off pandemic election was a significant challenge

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Rena Phillips visits her husband Frank at Nanaimo Seniors Village on their 61st wedding anniversary March 31, 2020. Patient visits have been restricted to essential only in the COVID-19 pandemic. (Nanaimo News Bulletin)
B.C. seniors worry more about death from loneliness than COVID-19

More visits allowed than most people think under pandemic restrictions

Woman at the top of the sailboat mast in the marina at Nico Wynd Estates in South Surrey on Monday, Nov. 2. (Photo: Curtis Kreklau/South Fraser News Services)
VIDEO: Woman stuck at top of sailboat mast in Surrey rescued after two-hour ordeal

‘Challenging’ rescue ended without injury: assistant fire chief

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Property sales hit an all-time record for October, says Fraser Valley Real Estate Board

High demand creates 4th month in a row of ‘record-breaking or near-record activity’

Most Read