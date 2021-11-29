VIDEO: Women escapes as car erupts in flames

Smoke started spewing from a car just moments before it burst into flames in Brookswood Monday morning.
“The car was smoking and she pulled in and it caught on fire. Scary,” said Sherry Leighton, who shared a video of the fire.
Thankfully, said the onlooker, fast actions of someone in the Shopper’s Drug Mart mall stopped the blaze from spreading. An extinguisher was used to quash the flames.
