VIDEO: Women escapes as car erupts in flames

Good Samaritan comes to the aid of a vehicle fire in the Brookswood neighbourhood of Langley Monday

On Monday, Nov. 29, the driver of a car noticed smoke. She pulled over and got out before it burst into flames. (Sherry Leighton/Special to Langley Advance Times)

Smoke started spewing from a car just moments before it burst into flames in Brookswood Monday morning.

“The car was smoking and she pulled in and it caught on fire. Scary,” said Sherry Leighton, who shared a video of the fire.

Thankfully, said the onlooker, fast actions of someone in the Shopper’s Drug Mart mall stopped the blaze from spreading. An extinguisher was used to quash the flames.

BrookswoodfireLangley