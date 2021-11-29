On Monday, Nov. 29, the driver of a car noticed smoke. She pulled over and got out before it burst into flames. (Sherry Leighton/Special to Langley Advance Times)

On Monday, Nov. 29, the driver of a car noticed smoke. She pulled over and got out before it burst into flames. (Sherry Leighton/Special to Langley Advance Times)

VIDEO: Women escapes as car erupts in flames

Good Samaritan comes to the aid of a vehicle fire in the Brookswood neighbourhood of Langley Monday

Smoke started spewing from a car just moments before it burst into flames in Brookswood Monday morning.

“The car was smoking and she pulled in and it caught on fire. Scary,” said Sherry Leighton, who shared a video of the fire.

Thankfully, said the onlooker, fast actions of someone in the Shopper’s Drug Mart mall stopped the blaze from spreading. An extinguisher was used to quash the flames.

OTHER BREAKING NEWS: Three die in fiery truck collision on Highway 3 near Princeton

and

Fake gold scam resurfaces in Langley and Richmond

.

Is there more to the story? Email: news@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BrookswoodfireLangley

Previous story
B.C. local governments need help with flood control, Horgan says
Next story
Police watchdog says RCMP acted correctly in fatal shooting of Chilliwack man

Just Posted

Christmas in Williams Park is from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at 68th Avenue and 238th Street until Dec. 19. Admission is free, but donations are appreciated. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: Christmas in Langley’s Williams Park returns

On Monday, Nov. 29, the driver of a car noticed smoke. She pulled over and got out before it burst into flames. (Sherry Leighton/Special to Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: Women escapes as car erupts in flames

Ben Josephson, head coach at Langley’s Trinity Western University, will be among some of the top volleyball minds from across North America on hand to share their knowledge as part of the coaching symposium next month’s Volleyball Showcase. (TWU files/Special to Langley Advance Times)
Top coaches part of volleyball symposium next month at Langley Events Centre

The Olynyk display is at 6474 197th St. and features several penguins in the holiday spirit.
INTERACTIVE MAP: Langley is lighting up for the holidays