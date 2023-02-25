About 50 people braved frigid temperatures to gather outside the Rotary Interpretive Centre at Derek Doubleday Arboretum in Langley on Friday, Feb. 24, to mark the one-year anniversary of the Russian invasion of Ukraine with a candlelight vigil to show support for the embattled country. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

Vigil for Ukraine draws crowd at Langley’s Derek Doubleday Arboretum

Marking one year anniversary of war called ‘bittersweet moment’

About 50 people braved frigid temperatures to gather outside the Rotary Interpretive Centre at Derek Doubleday Arboretum in Langley on Friday, Feb. 24, to mark the one-year anniversary of the Russian invasion of Ukraine with a candlelight vigil to show support for the embattled country.

Langley Township Councillor Michael Pratt, one of the participants, called it “a bittersweet moment.”

“I’m definitely hoping not to have another vigil a year from now,” Pratt told the Langley Advance Times following the vigil, one of several held in B.C. and throughout the rest of Canada.

About 50 people braved frigid temperatures to gather outside the Rotary Interpretive Centre at Derek Doubleday Arboretum in Langley to show support for Ukraine. Among them (left to right) Kyle Latchford from MP John Aldag’s office, Township Coun. Michael Pratt, MP Ken Hardy, MP Tako Van Popta, and longtime Langley resident and Ukrainian-Canadian Sam Omelaniec. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

Those present included Langley – Aldergrove Conservative MP Tako van Popta, and Fleetwood – Port Kells Liberal MP Ken Hardie, who are among the more than 300 prominent Canadians who were banned by the Russian government for their support of Ukraine.

READ ALSO: Langley-Aldergrove MP on list of politicians banned from Russia

Cloverdale-Langley City MP John Aldag, who has also been banned by the Russians, posted a message of support from Europe, where he has been meeting with members of the Ukrainian Mission to the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE).

“It is truly heartbreaking to hear their stories of loss and what their country continues to experience,” Aldag said.

In Victoria, Municipal Affairs Minister Anne Kang issued a statement of support, noting more than 11,000 Ukrainian refugees have arrived in B.C. since the war started.

“As the war continues, it is important that we stay unwavering in our efforts to help those in need,” Kang said.

“The unfortunate truth is that the end of this conflict is not in sight.”

READ ALSO: Canada sending four more battle tanks, ammo to Ukraine as rallies held across Canada

Since Feb. 24, more than 150,000 Ukrainian refugees have arrived in Canada. More than half a million applications have been approved.

According to the United Nations Office of the High Commissioner, 18,955 civilian casualties were confirmed in Ukraine as of Feb. 13 – 7,199 killed and 11,756 injured. The actual figures are believed to be considerably higher.

Over the last year, Canada has pledged more than $5 billion to supporting Ukraine.

Have a story tip? Email: dan.ferguson@langleyadvancetimes.com

About 50 people braved frigid temperatures to gather outside the Rotary Interpretive Centre at Derek Doubleday Arboretum in Langley on Friday, Feb. 24, to mark the one-year anniversary of the Russian invasion of Ukraine with a candlelight vigil to show support for the embattled country. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
