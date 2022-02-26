Vigil for Ukraine will be held on Sunday in Langley City

Langley City Mayor Val van den Broek has relatives in the Ukraine. ‘They’re terrified’ van den Broek said. On Sunday, Feb 27, at 6 p.m. she will be attending a vigil to show support for the besieged country, at the Langley Vineyard church at 5708 Glover Rd. (Langley Advance Times file)

Langley City Mayor Val van den Broek has relatives living in Ukraine, in Odessa and near Chernobyl.

“They’re terrified,” van den Broek said, but they’re not leaving.

Mayor van den Broek, who is Ukrainian on her father’s side, has been following the Russian invasion of Ukraine with “a heavy heart.”

“You know innocent people are dying,” van den Broek told the Langley Advance Times.

“Evrybody is just feeling so helpless. We thought that we, as a society, had moved past this, and we haven’t.”

On Sunday, Feb 27, the mayor will be attending a vigil to show support for the besieged country, held outdoors at the Langley Vineyard church at 5708 Glover Rd at 6 p.m.

Organizers are also planning to hold a march.

Mayor van den Broek said people need to share their feelings and show support, to “pray for Ukraine, and stand with them.”

More than a million Ukrainians call Canada home, and in 2016, about four per cent of people in Canada who responded to the census identified as being of Ukrainian descent.

Protests have sprung up in several cities and towns around the world since Russia launched attacks on Ukraine on Feb. 24.

In B.C., protests have been held in Kelowna, Penticton, Victoria and Vancouver, where thousands gathered on Saturday, Feb. 26.

The protest began around 1 p.m. at the Vancouver Art Gallery before the crowd marched down Hornby Street to Jack Poole Plaza.

Marchers chanted “stand with Ukraine” and “Slava Ukraini” or “Glory to Ukraine”.

On Friday, Feb. 25, Russian products were pulled from B.C. government-run liquor store shelves.

Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth also announced $1 million would be donated to the Red Cross campaign in support of Ukrainian people.

Canada has agreed to issue single-journey travel documents for Ukrainians and family members of Canadian citizens and permanent residents who do not have travel documents.

Ukrainian nationals in Canada can also apply to extend their study or work permits to stay safely in the country.

Canada, the U.S. and other countries have slapped ever-tougher sanctions on Russia since the invasion began.

U.N. officials said millions could flee Ukraine.

