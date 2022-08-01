Vigil for victims of Langley shootings planned

Will be held Wednesday, Aug. 3 at Innes Corners Plaza in Langley City

A joint announcement by the City and Township of Langley said a vigil for victims of the Langley shootings will be held on Wednesday, Aug. 3, at 6 p.m. at Innes Corners Plaza. A previous informal vigil at the same location, seen here, drew about 100 people. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

A vigil for the victims of the Langley shootings will be held on Wednesday, Aug. 3, at 6 p.m. at Innes Corners Plaza, which is located at the northwest corner of 204th Street and Fraser Highway in Langley City.

A joint announcement by the City and Township of Langley said a representative from each municipality will speak at the vigil to open the event, “followed by a moment of silence and an invitation to citizens, organizations, and community groups to speak if they are so inspired.”

“There will be no formal program for this event,” the announcement said.

It is the same site as an informal vigil that was held on July 26, the day after four people were shot.

That event drew 100 people.

Four people were shot, two of them dying at the scene.

Paul David Wynn, 60, died outside Creek Stone Place at around 3 a.m., and Steven Furness, 43, was shot and killed at the bus loop in downtown Langley City at around 5 a.m. on July 25.

“Paul was the poster child of the family he worked so hard for everything he had,” Wynn’s family said.

Furness’s family said that “hopefully Steven’s tragic death will put a spotlight on the plight of the homeless and vulnerable in society. Love from your family.”

A third victim, a 26-year-old woman who was shot in the parking lot of the Cascades Casino, remains in critical condition.

A man shot on 200th Street near the Langley Bypass, also 26, remains in hospital as well. His injuries are considered life-threatening.

Investigators with the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team released two still video images of Jordan Daniel Goggin, the 28-year-old believed to have been the shooter.

One shows Goggin wearing a loose black T-shirt and brightly coloured pants. IHIT says he was wearing board shorts. An item in his hands has been blurred out in the photo.

Goggin then changed into brown overalls and a camouflage short-sleeved T-shirt, said Sgt. David Lee, spokesperson for IHIT.

The second outfit was captured by cameras at Creek Stone Place, the supportive housing complex on 200th Street where the second shooting victim was killed at about 3 a.m. on Monday.

Anyone with information on Goggin and the shootings is asked to contact the IHIT Information Line at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or by email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.

