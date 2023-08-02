Violent crime rates still higher as overall rate dips in Langley

Langley RCMP at the scene of a school lockdown in Willoughby earlier this year. (Langley Advance Times files)

New data from Statistics Canada shows that crime rates are generally declining in both Langley City and Township, but violent crime rates are coming down more slowly.

Langley City has for some time had a higher crime rate than the Township.

Excluding traffic incidents, in 2022 the City had 4,712 total criminal incidents, and a rate of 15,662.81 crimes per 100,000 people.

That was down slightly from 2021, and also down significantly from the recent peak of 19,702.09 per 100,000 people, in 2019.

When it comes to violent crime, the rate has been dropping, but is still above rates from a few years ago.

In 2022, there were 707 reported violent crimes in Langley City, for a rate of 2,350.09 per 100,000.

That’s down from 2021, and also below the recent peak of 771 incidents in 2019.

But 2018 saw just 481 incidents. For most of the previous decade, the rate per 100,000 people of violent incidents ranged from as high as 1,956.21 incidents down to as low as 1,439.85 incidents.

Langley Township has seen its total number of reported crimes remain relatively stable, but as its population has boomed, its actual crime rate is now at it’s lowest level in a decade.

In 2022, there were 8,667 reported criminal incidents in the Township, a rate of 6,072.86 per 100,000 people.

The crime rate has been dropping every year since it peaked 7,801.96 in 2019.

The rate of violent crime, however, is still very close to the 2019 peak. In 2022, there were 1,596 violent crimes reported in the Township, a rate of 1,118.3 per 100,000. That compares to rates in the 600s to low 900s per 100,000 people between 2012 and 2018.

The different rates in crime between the relatively dense, older, and in some areas lower-income City and the more suburban and rural Township have been a longstanding bone of contention between the two municipal councils.

Earlier this year, the Township council voted to de-integrate the RCMP into two detachments, ending decades of a shared, single RCMP force that covered both Langleys.

In Surrey, the overall crime rate, excluding traffic violations, was 6,201.4 in 2022, and the violent crime rate was 1,079.77, lower than in either City or Township.

Abbotsford’s overall crime rate was 4,701.44, and its violent crime rate was 1,188.56.

Maple Ridge had an overall crime rate of 6,943.24, and a violent crime rate of 1,642.46.

