Bryan Kelly. (BC Corrections)

Violent, high-risk offender to live in Metro Vancouver

Bryan Kelly has a history of assault, drug offences and firearms posession

A violent man with a high risk to reoffended has just been released from custody and plans to live somewhere in Metro Vancouver, according to BC Corrections.

In a Tuesday morning news release, the agency said that Bryan Kelly, 27, has been released upon finishing his prison sentence.

READ MORE: Surrey RCMP arrest ‘high-risk’ offender one day after release

Kelly has a long criminal history including assault, possession of a controlled substance, possession of a weapon and multiple robberies.

He is described as a five-foot-eight, 170 lb Caucasian man with brown hair and hazel eyes.

His court-ordered conditions include:

  • Not possessing or consuming alcohol or any controlled substances
  • Not to enter any bar, liquor store or business whose primary purpose is to sell alcoholic beverages
  • Not to possess, own or carry weapons, including firearms, crossbows, prohibited and restricted weapons, ammunition and explosives
  • Not to possess any knives except to prepare or consume food
  • Not to be outside between the hours of 11 p.m. and 6 a.m.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Campfire ban lifted for Coastal Fire Centre
Next story
As Trump fumes over leaks, Woodward pushes back on criticism

Just Posted

Open house, free admission celebrates Aldergrove rec centre

Everyone welcome this Saturday, Sept. 15 at Aldergrove Credit Union Community Centre

VIDEO: Back to back wins for Langley Rivermen

The 2018-19 BCHL hockey season starts

LANGLEY’S GREEN THUMB: Fall cleanup is also about dreaming for the future

Langley Advance columnist Pam Erikson suggests planning for spring bulbs now.

North Langley Kodiaks swamp Surrey Bears

A rain-soaked match ends well

Campfire ban lifted for Coastal Fire Centre

There have been 135 human-caused wildfires in the region since April 1

VIDEO: Proposal at the White Rock pier

Artist draws marriage proposal for couple

Cranbrook man inspires movie ‘The Grizzlies’ set to debut at TIFF

‘The Grizzlies’ is based on Russ Sheppard’s experiences teaching and coaching lacrosse in the Arctic

150 wigs meant for kids with cancer stolen in Vancouver

Police say the wigs are worth $2,500 each, stolen from Eva and Company Wigs

PHOTOS: B.C., New York first responders remember fallen 9/11 comrades

A memorial ride was followed by a ceremony at the park between the U.S. and Canadian border crossing

Court asked to review limits on B.C. conservation officers’ power to kill wildlife

The case stems from when a bear cub was put down in 2016

VIDEO: Young B.C. musician sings with the Foo Fighters

Stranger Than Fiction’s Madi Duncan from Port Alberni was invited up on stage at the Vancouver show

Violent, high-risk offender to live in Metro Vancouver

Bryan Kelly has a history of assault, drug offences and firearms posession

Around the BCHL: Wenatchee Wild’s Christophe Fillion BCHL Player of the Week

Around the BCHL is a (near) daily look at what’s going on around the league and the junior A world.

VIDEO: 9/11 anniversary gives perspective to NAFTA impasse, Freeland says

Canada’s foreign affairs minister underlined anniversary at start of another day of trade talks

Most Read