Virtue and Moir hit the road for cross-Canada ‘thank you’ tour

Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir will be joined by Patrick Chan, Kaetlyn Osmond and Elvis Stojko

Ice skating darlings Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir are among the retired all-star athletes hitting the road for a thank you tour.

The veteran Olympic champions will be joined by fellow pairs skaters Meagan Duhamel and Eric Radford, as well as skaters Patrick Chan, Kaetlyn Osmond and Elvis Stojko.

RELATED: Virtue and Moir end ice dance careers with Olympic gold

The coast-to-coast showcase begins Oct. 5 in Abbotsford and is set to hit 30 cities. It wraps up in St. John’s, N.L.

The tour follows Canada’s gold-medal team performance at the Pyeongyang Winter Games.

RELATED: Virtue and Moir break their own world record

Virtue says in a release they want to visit cities that don’t ordinarily get skating productions because they know how important grassroots programs are in small towns.

Tickets for the “Thank You Canada Tour” go on sale Friday.

Find more information at: thethankyoucanadatour.ca

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Feds agree to six-month deadline extension for MMIW inquiry
Next story
One dead following bus crash in eastern Ontario

Just Posted

Man killed stepfather by strangling him with belt, Crown says

Trial underway for Shayne McGenn, charged with killing David Delaney of Abbotsford

Toy store dash returns

Seriously ill children to receive shopping sprees in Langley and Kamloops Toys”R”Us stores

VIDEO: Langley athletes perform well at provincial championships

Many podium appearances by local competitors

VIDEO: House fire in Langley

No reported injuries; house may not have been occupied

Brookswood merchants inject Langley village with family fun

Business owners host a Summerfest, a day of activities for area residents.

VIDEO: Deer and rabbit frolic in B.C. park

Bambi and Thumper play in a Comox greenspace

Teen stabbed at Pitt Meadows Day

Apparently taken to hospital with collapsed lung.

Nests, dens, other habitats to be protected in southeastern B.C.

New order is the first of its kind in B.C. and will take effect on July 1

Women at higher risk of stroke than men: research

More than 62,000 strokes occur in Canada each year, with 30,200 of those being in women

Psychedelic drug use associated with reduced partner violence in men, says study

A new study published by Kelowna researchers tested 1,266 people

Miss America drops swimsuit portion and won’t judge on looks

Pageant began nearly 100 years ago as bathing beauty contest to keep tourists coming back to resort

Mueller’s team accuses Manafort of witness tampering

Former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort made several attempts to tamper with witnesses: prosecutors

Two-thirds of current pot users will switch to legal retailers, survey suggests

Findings were drawn from an online survey of 1,500 Canadians

5 to start your day

Reported shooting in Surrey, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau arrives in Chilliwack and more

Most Read