IMAGE DISTRIBUTED FOR VOLKSWAGEN OF AMERICA - 2020 Atlas Cross Sport Global Reveal on Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, in Chattanooga, Tenn. (Jon Morgan/AP Images for Volkswagen of America)

IMAGE DISTRIBUTED FOR VOLKSWAGEN OF AMERICA - 2020 Atlas Cross Sport Global Reveal on Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, in Chattanooga, Tenn. (Jon Morgan/AP Images for Volkswagen of America)

Volkswagen recalls Atlas SUVs for unexpected braking, steering knuckle fractures

Multiple recall notices have been posted for the Atlas SUVs

Volkswagen is recalling approximately 23,129 Atlas and Atlas Cross Sport vehicles in Canada due to a wiring issue that can cause unexpected braking.

The recall notice is for 2019 to 2023 Atlas SUVs. Over 200,000 models are being recalled across North America for the same issue.

Volkswagen said the issue is caused by electrical contacts that can corrode on wiring harnesses causing interruptions to electrical connections. The issue can also cause airbags to deploy late.

But that’s not the only issue with the Atlas SUVs.

Some 10,303 of the 2020-2021 Atlas and Atlas Cross Sport SUVs are being recalled because the front steering knuckle may fracture in the area of the strut mount. A fractured steering knuckle can cause a loss of vehicle control.

There’s also a recall order for 54,429 2020-2021 Atlas Cross Sport and 2021 Atlas models due to an issue where the air conditioning system drain tube could be blocked, causing water to leak inside the vehicle near the airbag control module. This can cause the airbag to deploy inadvertently.

Owners of the recalled models will receive notices by mail. Owners can also contact Volkswagen customer service directly at 1-800-893-5298, or check online using Volkswagen’s recall service campaign search tool.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Volkswagen

Previous story
Canadians cutting back spending on groceries, restaurants as inflation rises: poll
Next story
VIDEO: Bike thief fight at Chilliwack home goes viral

Just Posted

Workshop for young, emerging, and professional jazz music artists will take place on March 27 at Chief Sepass Theatre in Fort Langley. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
Langley musicians organize jazz workshop for all ages and skill levels

Oeds Smid’s farm is at the bottom of the hill on 96th ave going into Fort Langley. During a visit he showed Lana Popham, B.C.’s Minister of Agriculture, Food and Fisheries (left) and Langley East MLA Megan Dykeman (right) how high the water rose when heavy rains triggered floods in November. His son Adam Smid is on the far right. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
Langley non-profit offers helping hand to farmers facing depression

Vancouver Giants fell in overtime to the Tri-City Americans, by the score of 2-1, at Langley Events Centre on Wednesday. Next they host Spokane Friday night. (Gary Ahuja, Langley Events Centre/Special to Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: Vancouver Giants fall in overtime to Americans

As a child, Aldergrove’s Veronica Cave was taught how to make perogies, by her grandmother, while her grandfather, would tell her stories about life in the Ukraine. On Saturday, March 19, Veronica’s Gourmet Perogies at 2989 272nd St. will selling deep fried apple cinnamon perogies all day to fundraise for Ukraine relief efforts. (Veronica’s Facebook)
Apple perogy sales in Aldergrove to benefit Ukrainian humanitarian efforts