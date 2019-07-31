VPD officer under investigation for Langley assault

Local RCMP are looking into the incident, as is a police watchdog

A Vancouver Police Department officer is under investigation for an alleged assault that took place outside a Langley restaurant on June 23.

Langley RCMP are still looking into the incident near the Oak and Thorne, and no charges have been laid, said Cpl. Holly Largy, spokesperson for the detachment.

Largy said the RCMP can’t confirm the suspect’s identity until charges are laid. It is not believed the victim suffered serious injuries.

However, the Office of the Police Complaint Commissioner confirmed that a VPD officer was also under investigation for an off-duty incident in Langley.

The OPCC is a civilian-run agency which investigates complaints about municipal police officers.

The agency’s investigation is currently on hold while the criminal investigation is underway, said Andrea Spindler, deputy commissioner of the OPCC.

If charges are approved against the VPD officer, the OPCC will wait until the conclusion of any court proceedings and then resume an inquiry under the Police Act. The OPCC will also re-start its inquiry if there are no charges.

“We would look at it from a misconduct standpoint,” said Spindler.

The OPCC could find disciplinary action warranted.

Neither the OPCC nor the VPD could say whether the officer in question is still on duty or not.

Asked if the officer was on leave, the OPCC said that question should be put to the VPD.

“There is an ongoing investigation being conducted by the RCMP, and the Office of the Police Complaints Commissioner has been notified,” said Const. Steve Addison of the VPD when asked about the case. “All inquiries should be directed toward Langley RCMP and the OPCC.”

Previous story
Four people die in B.C. Day long weekend crashes each year: ICBC
Next story
Police cars collide while responding to report of robbery in Surrey

Just Posted

Highway 1 westbound closed in Abbotsford after reported hit-and-run death

A witness reported on social media that a man was killed and the vehicle involved did not stop

Aldergrove’s newest spray park opens to the public

Philip Jackman Park unveils a nature spray area atop old playground

Aldergrove’s Armed Forces engineers commended both overseas and locally

192 CEF unveiled its latest community project, the construction of specialized Cultus Lake cabins

LETTER: Langley man contends pride and rainbow flag are not exclusory

Historic persecution warrants show of support for LGBTQ+ community.

B.C.-wide Grade 12 test error could dash Langley teen’s military dreams, mom worries

Callum, 18, is still waiting on transcripts to be secure his admission into the Royal Military College

Fashion Fridays: Simply Beautiful Editor Box

Kim XO, helps to keep you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

Coastal GasLink stops work on section of pipeline route

Internal audit reveals clearing took place without valid archaeological impact assessments in place

VIDEO: Good Samaritan climbs B.C. tree to rescue eagle impaled on branch

Injured raptor now under care of BC Wildlife Park in Kamloops

Two B.C. ministries provoke most complaints, says ombudsperson’s report

Jay Chalke says too often, vulnerable people don’t get the benefits or services they need

Yoho National Park gets etiquette signs to help international tourists use outhouses

The signs ask users to sit rather than stand on toilet seats

‘Irresponsible’ people keeping raptors as pets in southern B.C.

Three cases of people keeping birds of prey as pets documented

Police probe death threats targeting B.C. mayor, council

The threats were written in graffiti on large boards early Wednesday

Texting at work no reason to be fired: B.C. Tribunal

A Lumby dental assistant was fired for texting during a staff meeting

One in four Canadians oppose same-sex marriage: poll

Mario Canseco, president of Research Co., said most support comes from Canadians of European Descent

Most Read