VPD officer under investigation for Langley assault

Local RCMP are looking into the incident, as is a police watchdog

A Vancouver Police Department officer is under investigation for an alleged assault that took place outside a Langley restaurant on June 23.

Langley RCMP are still looking into the incident near the Oak and Thorne, and no charges have been laid, said Cpl. Holly Largy, spokesperson for the detachment.

Largy said the RCMP can’t confirm the suspect’s identity until charges are laid. It is not believed the victim suffered serious injuries.

However, the Office of the Police Complaint Commissioner confirmed that a VPD officer was also under investigation for an off-duty incident in Langley.

The OPCC is a civilian-run agency which investigates complaints about municipal police officers.

The agency’s investigation is currently on hold while the criminal investigation is underway, said Andrea Spindler, deputy commissioner of the OPCC.

If charges are approved against the VPD officer, the OPCC will wait until the conclusion of any court proceedings and then resume an inquiry under the Police Act. The OPCC will also re-start its inquiry if there are no charges.

“We would look at it from a misconduct standpoint,” said Spindler.

The OPCC could find disciplinary action warranted.

Neither the OPCC nor the VPD could say whether the officer in question is still on duty or not.

Asked if the officer was on leave, the OPCC said that question should be put to the VPD.

“There is an ongoing investigation being conducted by the RCMP, and the Office of the Police Complaints Commissioner has been notified,” said Const. Steve Addison of the VPD when asked about the case. “All inquiries should be directed toward Langley RCMP and the OPCC.”