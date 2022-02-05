W.C. Blair Rec Centre in Murrayville gets upgrade

Langley Township is expanding the exercise areas at the centre

Langley’s W.C. Blair Recreation Centre is about to close down for major renovations that will expand the fitness centre and add a steam room.

The project will add about 3,000 square feet to the fitness centre, and also includes the upgrade of plumbing, electrical, and mechanical systems.

The project is partly funded by $2.04 million from the federal and provincial Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program (ICIP) which was granted last year.

The Township had originally applied for $2.5 million worth of funding, and a few items had to be left off the wish list for upgrades to the centre, such as a walking track.

The work at W.C. Blair will begin when the weight room and cardio exercise spaces close to the public on Feb. 7.

The pool, pre-school, fitness classes, recreation programs, and other activities will remain open during the upgrades.

The expansion is expected to be completed in early 2023.

