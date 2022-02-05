A rendering of what the expanded W.C. Blair Recreation Centre might look like. (Township of Langley/Special to the Langley Advance Times)

A rendering of what the expanded W.C. Blair Recreation Centre might look like. (Township of Langley/Special to the Langley Advance Times)

W.C. Blair Rec Centre in Murrayville gets upgrade

Langley Township is expanding the exercise areas at the centre

Langley’s W.C. Blair Recreation Centre is about to close down for major renovations that will expand the fitness centre and add a steam room.

The project will add about 3,000 square feet to the fitness centre, and also includes the upgrade of plumbing, electrical, and mechanical systems.

The project is partly funded by $2.04 million from the federal and provincial Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program (ICIP) which was granted last year.

The Township had originally applied for $2.5 million worth of funding, and a few items had to be left off the wish list for upgrades to the centre, such as a walking track.

The work at W.C. Blair will begin when the weight room and cardio exercise spaces close to the public on Feb. 7.

The pool, pre-school, fitness classes, recreation programs, and other activities will remain open during the upgrades.

The expansion is expected to be completed in early 2023.

READ MORE: Expansion of Langley’s W.C. Blair Rec Centre funded as COVID recovery project

Have a story tip? Email: matthew.claxton@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Langley TownshipRecreation

Previous story
British Columbians increasingly concerned about quality of health-care
Next story
Loblaw recalling PC brand Lemon & Ginger Sicilian Soda due to glass risk

Just Posted

Fort Langley United won three in a row as play resumed in the B.C. Masters Soccer League. (file)
Three wins a row for Fort Langley United

Cole Shepard tangled with two Blazers Friday, Feb. 4 at Langley Events Centre as the Kamloops team won 3-2. (Gary Ahuja, Langley Events Centre/Special to Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: A frustrated Vancouver Giants fall to Kamloops

Luna was recently adopted from the CARES cat shelter in Milner. (CARES Facebook)
Gaming grants given to Langley people and pets groups

One organizer estimated 300 vehicles took part in a Langley-based protest against vaccine mandates and media coverage of the pandemic on Saturday, Feb. 5. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: Anti-media, anti-COVID mandate protest blocked from Langley parking lot