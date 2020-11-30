Stacey Wakelin is running for a seat on the Langley school board left vacant by Megan Dykeman’s election as MLA (special to Langley Advance Times)

Wakelin announces run for Langley school board

Activist seeks seat left vacant by Megan Dykeman’s election as MLA

Stacey Wakelin, a Willoughby resident and pro-diversity activist who has campaigned in support of the SOGI (sexual orientation and gender identity) education program, declared her candidacy for the for the Langley School Board on Monday, Nov. 30.

Wakelin, parent of two high-school students and founder of BC Families for Inclusivity, has organized rallies in support of the SOGI curriculum, inclduing one at the school board offices in 2017.

“Anything that champions diversity is something our school community should support,” Wakeline commented.

“We all have a stake in the education of our children. Let’s work together to put them first.”

A vacancy on the board was created when chair Megan Dykeman won election as the NDP MLA for the Langley East riding

No date has been set yet for the school board byelection.

Wakelin’s announcement had multiple statements of support, including Cheryl Wiens, chair of the Kwantlen Polytechnic University Biology Program Advisory Committee.

“In everything she does, Stacey is collaborative and hardworking; she will undoubtedly contribute to a positive and constructive working atmosphere on Langley School Board,” Wiens said.

Former Langley school trustee Cecelia Reekie described Wakelin as “a woman of integrity, courage, and community.”

Wakelin’s announcement said that recent elections have had “an aggressiveness that is becoming more common in Canadian politics. However, that kind of polarization does nothing for the work that needs to be done to support our schools, and their students and staff, especially during a pandemic.”

Wakelin has lived and worked in the Langley area for more than 15 years.

She formed the parent/family advocacy group, BC Families for Inclusivity to counter what she described as the “hate-filled rhetoric” of the anti-LGBTQ lobby.

Wakelin has also volunteered with refugee/newcomer support organizations, and is currently working on an anti-racism project with Options Community Services.

As a founding member of the Langley Pride Fest Organizing Committee, Wakelin co-hosted Langley’s first Pride Fest in August.

She is also the former co-owner of Langley’s Clipper Street Scrapbook Co. a board member for Langley’s Triple A Housing Society and Langley Pos-Abilities, and community events organizer.


Stacey Wakelin is running for a seat on the Langley school board left vacant by Megan Dykeman's election as MLA (special to Langley Advance Times)
Wakelin announces run for Langley school board

Activist seeks seat left vacant by Megan Dykeman's election as MLA

