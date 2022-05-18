The Township of Langley Civic Facility. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times)

Walnut Grove cannabis shop gets turned down for a second time on tie vote

It was a repeat of last month’s vote at Langley Township council

For the second time this spring, a proposed new cannabis shop in Walnut Grove has been defeated on a tie vote by Langley Township council.

In the first vote, on April 25, Mayor Jack Froese was absent, resulting in eight councillors left to cast the votes.

This led to an even split when the council was considering a rezoning for Lost Lagoon Holdings to allow the establishment of a cannabis outlet in the 8800-block of 210th Street. Councillors Petrina Arnason, Steve Ferguson, Kim Richter, and Eric Woodward were opposed to the plan, with the other councillors at least willing to go forward with a public hearing to see what the residents thought.

Froese was back at the May 9 council meeting, and called for a reconsideration of the bylaw. Mayors can call for a single reconsideration, essentially a re-vote, on council matters.

This time Richter was absent, again leaving the council with just eight votes.

Again, council approved a public hearing, hoping to hear from local residents, that vote passing 7-1.

Coun. Bob Long noted that residents should have the opportunity to say something about the plan.

This time, Coun. David Davis added his votes to the no side, along with Arnason, Woodward, and Ferguson, leading to a second defeat by a tie.

The Township had at one time considered approving up to eight cannabis shops, but has so far only allowed three.

There are approved outlets in Carvolth, just south of the 200th Street highway interchange, in Aldergrove, and one closer to the downtown Willowbrook area.

