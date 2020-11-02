Walnut Grove Secondary site of latest COVID-19 school exposure

Parents were told Monday afternoon, the school district says

Walnut Grove Secondary has seen a recent COVID exposure according to a letter sent home to families. (Langley Advance Times files)

Langley School District has announced a COVID-19 exposure event linked to Walnut Grove Secondary.

Fraser Health has confirmed a member of the school community has tested positive, and is isolating at home, according to a statement put out by the district Monday.

The same message was sent to families at the school Monday afternoon.

“Fraser Health Authority follows up with anyone potentially exposed to a confirmed case directly through contact tracing,” the letter says.

Walnut Grove Secondary will remain open, and the school and district will determine if more actions are required with Fraser Health.

Multiple Langley schools have seen exposure events, none have been closed.

The South of the Fraser region, including Surrey, Langley, White Rock, and Delta, are currently seeing the highest rate of COVID transmission and new cases in the province as the second wave saw record numbers announced again for Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

