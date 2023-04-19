Actors from Langley Little Theatre rehearsing 'Problem Child' which runs from April 20 to May 6. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

Walnut Grove talent at forefront of theatre production, ‘Problem Child’

Langley Little Theatre play brings dark comedy to the stage from April 20 to May 6

A new dark comedy theatrical production, ‘Problem Child,’ hits the stage in Langley, with Kristine Brams of Walnut Grove playing the main character of Denise.

Brams fell in love with theatre in elementary school and became heavily involved in the art while attending D.W. Poppy Secondary.

After she graduated, she unintentionally took an 11-year hiatus – until her 28th birthday.

On a whim, she emailed Langley Players to join an audition, and she was cast in her first production shortly after.

Now at 35, this is her fourth production with Langley Little Theatre.

“It’s a great script. I love how George F. Walker managed to write a play that has some truly funny moments, while tackling such a serious underlying topic,” she shared with The Langley Advance Times.

The play by Walker is about parents, Denise and R.J., who are hunkered down in a motel room awaiting a visit from Helen, a social worker, who ends up taking baby Christine from the couple.

The audience will join Denise on her journey to get her baby back through some questionable methods.

Being a mother of two kids, one of which is similar in age to Christine, and working full time, Brams connects with Denise’s love for her child and would do anything to be with her children.

“You will likely laugh, and you might even cry, but you will most certainly be entertained,” she said.

Brams favourite part of this production, thus far, has been working with the cast.

“I’ve never worked with any of my cast mates on a previous show, so it’s been a pleasure to get to know everybody. It’s been such a pleasure to work with the talented cast.”

After two shows back to back, Brams said she’s taking a break after ‘Problem Child.’

“It’s hard to spend so many nights away from my kids for rehearsals and shows, but I am fortunate enough to have an incredibly supportive husband.”

‘Problem Child’ will be showing Thursdays to Sundays starting April 20 and running through May 6 at 8 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased online at https://www.vtixonline.com/?search=problem%20child.

Langley

 

Actors rehearse a scene from "Problem Child,' which takes place in a motel room. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

Kristine Brams will play Denise, a mother whose child is taken away by social services, in ‘Problem Child.’ (Gordon Clark/Special to Langley Advance Times)
