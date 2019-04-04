Want cheap gas? Smithers sees lowest prices in B.C. as south coast reaches record highs

It cost 121 cents per litre in Smithers Thursday, a stark contrast to 163 cents spotted in Metro Vancouver

Looking to spend less than $1.30 per litre to fill up? You’ll have to take a drive to northern B.C.

A Petro Canada in Smithers offered up the lowest gas price of 121.9 cents a litre Thursday morning, according to GasBuddy.com, as commuters on B.C.’s south coast deal with near-record prices at the pump.

Some gas stations in Metro Vancouver hit 163.9 cents Thursday, tying the all-time price record set last year. In a previous interview with Black Press Media, senior petroleum analyst Dan McTeague said prices could sore even further by Friday.

Prices hit 157 cents in Greater Victoria Wednesday, with most hovering around 144 cents Thursday.

B.C.’s carbon tax increased to $40 a tonne on Monday, bringing the cost of gasoline to 9.98 cents per litre once the federal GST is applied. That boost is expected to take a $150 hit to the average commuters pocketbook.

McTeague said the increase is mainly attributed to two of B.C.’s major suppliers in Puget Sound undergoing maintenance and not producing as much fuel.

READ MORE: B.C. carbon tax up April 1, other provinces begin to catch up

“There is a crunch in terms of supply and demand along much of the U.S. Pacific coast,” he said. “There is only a finite amount of fuel.”

McTeague said it’s difficult to predict whether prices will be coming down soon, but there could be some relief when the refineries are back up and running.

“I think all of B.C. has been hit pretty hard – Vancouver, Victoria, I would even say the Interior because we have gasoline coming down the Trans Mountain pipeline, but it’s oversubscribed,” meaning it’s at capacity.

– With files from Joti Grewal, Black Press Media

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
