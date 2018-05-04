Animal trainer Bonnie Judd holds a talent search for small dogs on Sunday, May 6 in Abbotsford. A second search for larger dogs takes place on May 20. (Submitted photo)

Wanted: Pooches with personality and panache

Talent search for small dogs takes place Sunday in Abbotsford

Charming, clever and petite pups of all kinds are invited to pop by an event in Abbotsford this weekend to see if they have what it takes for a career in the film industry.

Bonnie Judd, an animal trainer whose K9 Co-Star facility is located in Aldergrove, is holding a search to find new talent available for training and filming in the burgeoning industry both here and afar.

Her facility has been home to many famous creatures, including monkeys, turtles, dogs, wolves and wild boars.

The talent search – open to dogs who weigh 15 pounds (6.8 kg) or less – takes place Sunday, May 6 from 1 to 4 p.m. at Paw Street Market (1828 McCallum Rd.) in Abbotsford.

Judd is looking for pooches who are “fairly personable” and have a “certain something.” She will be checking out their appearance, personality and abilities.

Prizes will be awarded for the cutest, most talented, most outgoing, most photogenic, rescues with the most personality, and more.

A similar search for dogs who fall outside of the 15-pound range takes place at the same location on Sunday, May 20 from 1 to 4 p.m.

Judd suggests that pet owners bring along their dogs’ favourite toys and treats so they are comfortable during the process.

Previous story
Previously unknown Thomson painting found in Vernon, B.C.

Just Posted

Wanted: Pooches with personality and panache

Talent search for small dogs takes place Sunday in Abbotsford

Youth leading charge in addressing youth homelessness

A youth council is hosting a townhall meeting aimed at increasing awareness of the issue in Langley.

VIDEO: Cosplay group inducts little girl into elite garrison

A special recognition ceremony is set for Gemma Bostik, eight, on Sunday at Toy Traders in Langley.

VIDEO: Put down the phone, please, say children, experts

Langley-based Infant Mental Health team launch awareness campaign aimed at parents’ phone addiction

Langley daycare says parents already saving $350 per month from fee reduction

Many daycare operators remain uncertain about opting in to provincial program

Langley student ceramic art intended to knock people off their feet

Tiles painted by students adorn two new public benches in the Derek Doubleday Arboretum.

Previously unknown Thomson painting found in Vernon, B.C.

They didn’t expect a previously unknown Tom Thomson painting to turn up in Vernon.

Two years later: Most Syrian refugees settling well in B.C., report says

More than 4,000 refugees arrived in the province from war-torn Syria in 2016

Norovirus outbreaks linked to oysters sign of water pollution: shellfish group

Marsha Taylor, B.C. Centre for Disease Control epidemiologist, said norovirus contaminates foods

VIDEO: Pot plan proceeding apace, Trudeau insists, despite calls for delay

Trudeau says the plan to make recreational pot legal by this summer will go ahead without delay

Tainted blood mini-series producer draws from personal experience

Filming of Unspeakable wraps in Comox Valley Friday

B.C. cities brace for possible drop in traffic fine revenue

Province wants to discuss revenue-sharing agreement as traffic enforcement expected to improve

Golf challenge for MS expands to Chilliwack

Man sets up golf tournament to raise awareness for multiple sclerosis

BC Nurses Union president kicked out of union

Gayle Duteil had been on administrative leave over ‘very serious allegations’

Most Read