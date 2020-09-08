Warmer than seasonal temperatures coming. (Photo by James Day on Unsplash)

Warmer than seasonal temperatures forecast for the Lower Mainland

Last blast of summer with daytime highs Wednesday and Thursday 5 to 10 degrees above seasonal

It’s going to be warmer than usual across Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley Wednesday and Thursday in what may be the last blast of summer.

Daytime maximum temperatures are expected to be five to 10 degrees Celsius above seasonal across the Lower Mainland, according to a “special weather statement” Sept. 8 from Environment Canada.

“An upper ridge of high pressure will draw warm air northward from the United States this week,” said the statement.

Temperatures will peak Sept. 9 and 10, likely hitting 30 or 31 C, and the overnight lows will also be up to five degrees warmer than seasonal in some spots.

Hot weather tips:

• Drink plenty of water before feeling thirsty and stay in a cool place.

• Reduce your heat risk. Schedule outdoor activities during the cooler parts of the day.

• Never leave people or pets inside a parked vehicle.

To report severe weather, send an email to BCstorm@canada.ca or tweet reports using #BCStorm.

Most Read