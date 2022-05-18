Vehicles are seen as they drive along the Coquihalla Highway Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022. Highways through southern British Columbia’s mountain passes looked more like mid-winter than mid-May as Environment Canada advised another five more centimetres of snow was expected before the latest unseasonable weather eased. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

Vehicles are seen as they drive along the Coquihalla Highway Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022. Highways through southern British Columbia’s mountain passes looked more like mid-winter than mid-May as Environment Canada advised another five more centimetres of snow was expected before the latest unseasonable weather eased. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

Warning for up to 10cm of snow on Coquihalla and Highway 3

Environment Canada says the snow is expected until Thursday morning

A special weather warning for up to 10 centimeters of snow has been issued by Environment Canada for the Coquihalla and Highway 3.

The warning covers the Coquihalla from Hope to Merritt and Highway 3 from Hope to Princeton via Allison Pass.

Snow from five to 10 centimeters and strong southwesterly winds are expected until Thursday morning due to an unseasonable low-pressure system moving through the area.

READ ALSO: RCMP confirm Mountie who pulled over driver in Midway was not an imposter

A mix of rain and wet snow is expected to transition to steady snow as temperatures cool in the afternoon, before becoming light flurries on Thursday morning.

Environment Canada is warning drivers to be prepared for the changing conditions and for the strong winds to lead to reduced visibility.

Weather in the mountains can change suddenly resulting in hazardous driving conditions.

Up-to-date road conditions are available at www.drivebc.ca.

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

Don’t miss a single story and get them deliver directly to your inbox. Sign up today for the Penticton Western News Newsletter.

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Severe weatherSnow

Previous story
Thousands without power on B.C.’s south coast amid windstorm
Next story
Cold temperatures impacting bees – and Langley farmers

Just Posted

Langley RCMP say a suspected shoplifter also made off with an employee’s wallet after a scuffle. (Langley RCMP)
Suspected shoplifter makes off with employee’s wallet in Langley

Just ahead of Mother’s Day, Langley Camera Club member Michele Broadfoot was captivated by this poignant moment at Brydon Lagoon. “I feel extremely lucky to have captured this shot of a little gosling snuggled in its mother’s warm feathers,” she said. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
SHARE: Snuggling with Mom

After nearly getting arrested by Russian border guards, Dmitry Lozinsky and his wife Karyna, Ukrainians who were living in Russia before the fighting started, fled to Canada and refuge in Langley City. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
From Russia to Langley City: A Ukrainian couple’s story

People are rallying behind the Drombolis family of North Langley. Dad Shane has been battling a rare form of cancer and mom Kristine was recently diagnosed with the very same condition. (GoFundMe)
Community rallies to help Langley couple battling rare form of cancer