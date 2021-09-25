Warning issued about possible COVID-19 exposure at Brookswood day care

A possible COVID-19 exposure has been reported at Foxglove School Age Care, a licensed before- and after-school care centre at Alice Brown Elementary in Brookswood. (Undated Google Maps image)

A possible COVID-19 exposure has been reported at Foxglove School Age Care, a licensed before- and after-school centre at Alice Brown Elementary School in Langley’s Brookswood neighbourhood.

A “self-monitoring notification” letter to staff and parents from the Fraser Health Authority was posted by the B.C. School Covid Tracker Facebook page.

Dated Sept. 23rd, it said staff and parents of children who attend Foxglove “might have been exposed” to the virus on Sept. 13 and Sept. 15.

READ ALSO: Langley’s COVID case numbers among worst in Lower Mainland

Anyone receiving the letter was advised to “closely monitor” children in their care for COVID-19 symptoms until 14 days after the last exposure, until Sept. 27th or 29th.

Symptoms include cough, fever or chills, loss of sense of smell or taste, difficulty breathing, sore throat, loss of appetite, extreme fatigue or tiredness, headache, body aches, nausea or vomiting, and diarrhea.

Any staff or children showing even mild symptoms were advised to isolate away from others “as quickly as possible,” and get tested for COVID-19.

Fraser Health declined to comment on the posted message, citing privacy reasons.

Langley Advance Times has also reached out to the school district.

READ ALSO: B.C. records 743 more COVID-19 cases Friday, 7 more deaths

Foxglove, at Alice Brown Elementary School at 20011 44th Avenue, looks after children ranging in age from kindergarten to grade 6.

CoronavirusLangleySchools