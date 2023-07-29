A fire burning southwest of Oroville, Wash. is producing visible smoke that could be seen from Osoyoos. (Cheri Swanson/Facebook)

Washington State fire brings visible smoke to Osoyoos

Residents shared photos on Saturday of the smoke they see from the Oroville, Wash. blaze

A fire burning south of the border has become highly visible from Osoyoos.

The Eagle Bluff Fire, located southwest of Oroville, Wash., is bringing smoke that could be seen from the South Okanagan.

Residents in Osoyoos shared photos of the smoke on social media Saturday, July 29.

Officials list the blaze as .1 acres in size on Washington’s active wildfire map. That equates to about .04 hectares.

Strong winds appear to be bringing the smoke closer to the Canadian border.

@lgllockhart
logan.lockhart@pentictonwesternnews.com

