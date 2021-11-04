Washroom fire clears Langley high school

Students and staff forced out of the building for about 45 minutes by a fire in a towel dispenser

Walnut Grove Secondary was evacuated the morning of Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021, after a small fire in a washroom. (Apple Maps screen grab)

Approximately 2,200 students along with staff got to leave Walnut Grove Secondary school Thursday morning to stand in the rain as Langley Township fire crews dealt with a small fire in a washroom towel dispenser.

At approximately 10:30 a.m., students and staff evacuated the school due to a fire contained in a paper dispenser inside one of the bathrooms,” said district communications manager Joanne Abshire.

The school administration followed safety procedures and called the Langley Fire Township Department and district maintenance staff.

“The fire department completed an inspection and advised that students and staff were safe to return to the school approximately 45 minutes later,” she said.

No students or staff were hurt in the incident. Classes resumed as usual, she added.

“The health and safety of students and staff is a top priority,” Abshire said. “The actions of students and staff in this situation were commendable and their cooperation was appreciated. The school sent a letter this afternoon to notify families.”

Principal Jeremy Lyndon, in his letter to school families, said maintenance staff were spending the day clearing the air with equipment.

Abshire added that school administrators are investigating the matter.

.