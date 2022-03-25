WATCH: Sea lion tangled in plastic rescued at B.C. port

Rescuers had to make several incisions to remove a deeply embedded strap from the animal’s neck

Teams from the Vancouver Aquarium Marine Mammal Rescue Centre and the Department of Fisheries and Oceans were called to Westshore Terminals after an adult female sea lion was found on a buoy with a plastic packing strap around her neck on Thursday, March 24, 2022. (Vancouver Aquarium Marine Mammal Rescue Centre video screenshot)

Rescuers saved the life of a sea lion entangled in plastic at Delta’s busy port Thursday morning.

On March 24, a teams from the Vancouver Aquarium Marine Mammal Rescue Centre and the Department of Fisheries and Oceans (DFO) were called to Westshore Terminals after an adult female sea lion was found on a buoy with a plastic packing strap around her neck.

According to a statement from the Vancouver Aquarium Marine Mammal Rescue Centre, rescuers had to make several incisions to remove the deeply embedded strap.

“It was evident that she would have been suffering for months and likely would have died had the team not intervened,” the statement reads.

The team cleaned the sea lion’s wound and treated her with antibiotics.

The sea lion recovered well and DFO drone footage captured her swimming away in the water.

