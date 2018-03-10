Golrokh Razaeian of Jarnest Homemade Preserves gave a strawberry-rhubarb sample to Pat Weibelzahl at the Langley Winter Farmers Market and Seed Celebration on March 10. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance)

WATCH: Seeds shared, sold, discussed at Langley Seed Celebration

Gardeners and farmers got to talk plants at the event Saturday.

A celebration of seeds and heirloom plants was held alongside the Langley Community Winter Farmers Market on Saturday.

Students from the CoHorts, the horticulture club of Kwantlen Polytechnic University, organized the 2018 Seed Celebration to help shed light on the importance and local history of saving and sharing seeds.

A number of workshops took place for the public, and there were local seed vendors and a seed swap. The Langley Environmental Partners Society was also involved in hosting the event.

The regular farmers market also took place outside on the campus quad.

