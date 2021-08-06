Watchdog investigating fatal Sea-Doo crash on Okanagan Lake involving off-duty Mountie

The incident unfolded yesterday near Summerland

Man brought to shore in Summerland by private boat on Okanagan Lake. (John Arendt/ Summerland Review)

Man brought to shore in Summerland by private boat on Okanagan Lake. (John Arendt/ Summerland Review)

A man seriously injured in a collision between two personal watercraft on Okanagan Lake has died.

The incident unfolded on Thursday, Aug. 5, at about 11:30 a.m. West Kelowna RCMP received a report of an unconscious man on a Sea-Doo somewhere between West Kelowna and Peachland. However, it appeared the man was actually closer to Summerland.

Officers reached out to private boaters in the area to see if someone could help the man on the Sea-Doo.

According to RCMP, officers were called to a boat launch in Summerland where they met the operator of one of the watercraft, who identified themselves as an off-duty RCMP officer. The operator of the other watercraft was the man who died as a result of the crash.

Due to a Mountie being involved in this incident, the BC Independent Investigations Office has been called in to investigate the off-duty officer’s actions.

READ MORE: ‘We got your back’: Okanagan Indian Band firefighters

@Jen_zee
jen.zielinski@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Okanagan

Previous story
Nearly 50 Mission Institution inmates suing Attorney General of Canada over alleged privacy breach
Next story
Langley City firefighters called to bush fire at Nicomekl floodplain

Just Posted

Merrill Davies’ purchase of a Bring the Heat scratch and win ticket netted him $50,000. (BCLC)
Bring the Heat lottery ticket win means cool prize for Langley man

Langley Olympians national and provincial group swimmers (L to R) Leila Fack, Aidan Erickson, and Jihoon Bae set several records at the 2021 Hyack Year End swim meet in Coquitlam (Special to Langley Advance Times)
Langley swimmers set new records at Hyack competition

City of Langley firefighters responded to a bush fire at the Nicomekl floodplain on July 23, 2021. (Mike Baker/Special to Langley Advance Times)
Langley City firefighters called to bush fire at Nicomekl floodplain

Village of Lytton Coun. Robert Leitch visit Wally Martin’s energy efficient home in Langley on Aug. 3, 2021 to gather some insight as the southern British Columbia village prepares to rebuild after a wildfire destroyed much of the town. (Wally Martin/Facebook)
Lytton councillor tours energy efficient Langley home, as community prepares to rebuild after wildfire