The man went into ‘medical distress’ after being arrested

The province’s police watchdog is investigating why a man went into medical distress and died after being arrested by Vancouver police late Sunday night.

According to the Independent Investigations Office, police received a call about a “suspicious male” in the 1700 block of West 13 Avenue at 11:15 p.m.

Officers arrived and arrested the man, and then called paramedics when he went into “medical distress.”

He was taken to hospital but died in the early hours of Monday morning.

