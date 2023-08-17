The Independent Investigations Office of B.C. is investigating an incident in MacKenzie when a man died in his home while police were setting up a containment area outside following a threatening incident at a pipeline worksite earlier in the day. (File)

The Independent Investigations Office of B.C. is investigating an incident in MacKenzie when a man died in his home while police were setting up a containment area outside following a threatening incident at a pipeline worksite earlier in the day. (File)

Watchdog probing man’s death after alleged threats at northern B.C. pipeline site

B.C. RCMP say officers were outside the man’s home setting up a containment area

B.C.’s police watchdog has been deployed after a man died following an incident at a northern-area pipeline site.

According to police, RCMP were called to a Mackenzie pipeline site on Tuesday (Aug, 17) for a man who “reportedly had a rifle and ammunition in his vehicle” and was allegedly making threats toward workers.

The worksite was evacuated, police said.

Mounties say they then went to the man’s home and set up a containment area.

“Officers reportedly made multiple attempts to have the man surrender, but while they were outside a bang was heard in the home,” a police statement reads. When officers entered the home, a man was found dead.

The Independent Investigations Office of B.C. is now investigating to determine whether police action or inaction played a role in the death.

@laurenpcollins1
lauren.collins@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Police

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Ferry breakdown causes cancellations on Nanaimo-Tsawwassen route
Next story
Large Okanagan drug lab leads to 11 years jail for 2 men

Just Posted

Cory Redekop is the CEO of the Greater Langley Chamber of Commerce. (Langley Advance Times files)
Chamber of Commerce cautious as municipal borrowing increases

Langley’s Alisha Openshaw and her twin boys, Weston and Bennett, seen here during a visit to B.C. Children’s Hospital, have been battling cancer. They will benefit from a softball tourney happening this weekend in Aldergrove. (BC Children’s Hospital/Special to Black Press Media)
Twins benefiting from weekend tourney

A driver took to the Aldergrove track of the Langley Quarter Midget Association for a qualifying run on Wednesday morning, Aug 16, as the cross-border Western Grand Nationals got underway with 217 cars registered for the event that runs until Sunday. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: ‘Border brawl’ underway at Aldergrove quarter midget track

Kassidy Keith and Havana. (tbird/Kim Gaudry/Special to Langley Advance Times)
Fort Classic international competition gets underway at Langley’s Thunderbird Show Park